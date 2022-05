SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Two house fires hours apart in South Brunswick in the evening of May 16 destroyed two homes and left one person deceased. The first fire was reported at 4:23 p.m. at 60 Riva Ave., the Bancroft Group Home. Firefighters and police officers arrived to find fire coming from several windows of the home with a heavy smoke condition throughout, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department. The five occupants of the home had already made it out safely.

