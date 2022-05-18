Texas football RB Bijan Robinson pleads for transfer Jordan Addison
By Andrew Miller
FanSided
3 days ago
The race is starting to heat up between top schools such as Texas football and the USC Trojans in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner and former Pitt Panthers star sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison. Texas and USC look to be two of the top schools at...
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
Amid the Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher NIL feud sweeping the nation, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has become a voice of reason on the matter. Not only is Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart an absolute champion, but he is the sane one when it comes to all things NIL.
Arch Manning will make his first official visit, as he will check out Texas from June 17 to 19. The next interesting domino in the Arch Manning recruitment has dropped, as the five-star quarterback from New Orleans has his first official visit lined up. He will be visit Texas again, this time officially from June 17 to 19.
Wide-open is the best way to describe the Big 12's battle to win the conference in the 2022 college football season. Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State in thrilling fashion in last year's conference title game, and it's safe to assume both teams will be in the mix to win it again this year. The Bears return a handful of starters from a standout defense and bring back one of the top offensive lines in the nation for new quarterback Blake Shapen. With Oklahoma State's defense losing several key pieces at linebacker and in the secondary, coach Mike Gundy's squad will have to lean more on quarterback Spencer Sanders to return to the conference title game. Oklahoma returns only nine starters for new coach Brent Venables, but don't expect the Sooners to drop far from the top spot. Texas and Kansas State are arguably the biggest wild-card teams to watch in this conference next fall.
Arch Manning confirmed he will be taking his official visits to three schools in June. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning confirmed to 247Sports that he will be taking official visits to Georgia (June 4), Alabama (June 11) and Texas (June 18) this summer. While Texas was the first team to reveal...
It’s no secret that Texas will be relying on several true freshmen to step up this upcoming season. Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian hauled in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle. When you couple that with the fact that numerous players from Tom Herman’s regime entered the transfer portal this offseason, it provides more opportunities for freshmen to step into starting roles all over the field.
The USC Trojans land another huge name to their offense through the transfer portal, and it is Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison. Big things have happened with the USC Trojans program after they managed to pry Lincoln Riley away from the Oklahoma Sooners to become their head coach. Not long after that, Riley secured his former quarterback at Oklahoma, Caleb Williams, through the transfer portal.
The Jordan Addison transfer saga has come to end. The 2021 Biltenkof award winner is headed out west to join Lincoln Riley at USC. Addison is another key piece to the puzzle for what was been a busy offseason for Riley in the transfer portal. Quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Travis Dye and Addison create one of the more exciting offensive trios in the nation. USC is locked and loaded to compete for the Pac-12 in year one.
Fresh off his historic 100-meter and 200-meter races in the state California, Junipero Serra two-sport athlete Rodrick Pleasant is a bonafide star. Pleasant ran the second-fastest 100 and 200 in California state history last week, and is rated the nation's No. 9 cornerback, making him one of the ...
Earlier this week it was announced Fox Sports would have the broadcasting rights to the epic gridiron showdown between Alabama and Texas on Sept. 10. This will be Alabama’s first game on Fox Sports in more than 13 years. Unfortunately, Fox decided the best time slot for this game...
Things didn’t go as planned for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night. After jumping out to a double-digit lead, the Mavericks saw the Golden State Warriors go on a run in the third quarter to grab the lead and eventually win the game, taking a 2-0 series lead.
But not everything was a disaster for the Mavericks. One player that stood out was former UNC basketball wing Reggie Bullock.
He played a team-high 44 minutes and scored 21 points including all six of his field goals as three-pointers. Bullock also added three free throws to his stat line.
This postseason has been a big one for Bullock and his all-around game, showing up defensively in critical times. But with the Mavericks down 0-2 in the series, they are going to need Bullock to up his offensive game and keep this going as well.
Game 3 takes place Sunday in Dallas.
Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Comments / 0