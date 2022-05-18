ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

From industrial wasteland to urban lure, Detroit’s Riverwalk sees 3 million visitors a year

By Greta Guest
umich.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn any given day, Steven Turner can stand on the Riverwalk in downtown Detroit just at the edge of America and gaze at Canada on the other side of the Detroit River. But when he was growing up in Detroit, the area wasn’t a place anyone would visit. It was a...

news.umich.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

A viewer thought animal in Macomb County could be missing Detroit Zoo wallaby. We asked the zoo

The Detroit Zoo may have called off the search for its missing wallaby joey, but people in Metro Detroit still have their eyes peeled for the 5-month-old animal. A viewer from Washington Township, Margaret S., emailed ClickOnDetroit’s Cassidy Johncox on Friday morning, showing a couple of photos of an animal on the roof of a home, suggesting it could be the missing joey.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
Person
Steven Turner
marketplace.org

For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still “day to day”

For Lester Gouvia, chef-owner of the Caribbean restaurant Norma G’s Detroit, business has been a “rollercoaster.”. “We’re starting to see a little bit of a pickup on the weekends,” Gouvia said. “But during the week, we do have some good days, we do still have some bad days. And that’s just something [we] deal with, day to day.”
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Watch This 400lb Detroit Zoo Gorilla Make Friends With Tiny Groundhog

There may be a new friendship blossoming at the Detroit Zoo and it's between two of the most unlikely animals. Recently Alex Phillips was visiting the Detroit Zoo when he noticed a 400 lb Silverback gorilla was fiddling with something on the ground. When he pulled out his camera and zoomed in, you could see the gorilla giving gentle pats and pets to a tiny groundhog. The Detroit Zoo posted the video on their Facebook:
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit River#Downtown Detroit#University Of Michigan
blackchronicle.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken new Troy location opens Friday

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Michigan. There are three. Dave’s Hot Chicken, known for its mild to spicy Nashville-style hot chicken, is opening a new location Friday at 624 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Neighbors divided over new peacock in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A peacock has found a home in Garden City, but not everyone is thrilled to welcome him into the neighborhood. Neighbors have named him Rodney, and his presence has divided the community about whether he should be allowed to stay. The Indian Peacock is a...
GARDEN CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Music
MLive

No mobsters in cement shoes, but Lake Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pride Source

A Cis Woman and a Trans Man Will Hold Miss and Mister Hotter Than July 2022 Titles For First Time Ever

LGBT Detroit, organizers of Hotter Than July (HTJ), the world’s second oldest Black LGBTQ+ Pride, have announced the crowning of 2022 Mister and Miss Hotter Than July. For the first time ever, a cis woman, Tieanna Burton, will be named Miss HTJ and a trans man, Mykell Price, will be crowned Mister HTJ. A private coronation ceremony will take place at LGBT Detroit’s Pride month kick-off on June 3 at the organization’s headquarters.
DETROIT, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 St. Florian Strawberry Festival — Part Two

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at the St. Florian Parish in Hamtramck, Mich. for their 2022 Strawberry Festival. It featured delicious Polish foods, beer and a strawberry bakery. There was live entertainment by The Polish Muslims, New Generation Polkas and The Ambassadors Polka Band. The church was designed by Ralph Adams Cram of the firm Cram and Ferguson. St. Florian’s parish consists of predominantly Polish members whose families were immigrants from Poland and settled in Hamtramck after Dodge opened an automobile factory in 1910. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit recognized the need for a church to serve Polish residents, and established the parish named for St. Florian, patron of Poland, in 1907.
HAMTRAMCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy