From industrial wasteland to urban lure, Detroit’s Riverwalk sees 3 million visitors a year

There may be a new friendship blossoming at the Detroit Zoo and it's between two of the most unlikely animals. Recently Alex Phillips was visiting the Detroit Zoo when he noticed a 400 lb Silverback gorilla was fiddling with something on the ground. When he pulled out his camera and zoomed in, you could see the gorilla giving gentle pats and pets to a tiny groundhog. The Detroit Zoo posted the video on their Facebook:

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO