TAMPA — The 6 p.m. broadcast is two hours away, but Kelly Ring is nearly ready. She’s slipped into the navy dress she’ll wear on-air, and not one hair is out of place. Ring stops at her usually neat desk, which is becoming more cluttered in her final weeks. There are framed pictures of her husband and three kids. A bobblehead of Sheriff Grady Judd, who declared her an honorary Polk County deputy earlier this year, wiggles on the edge. And stacking up more every day: mail from viewers.

1 DAY AGO