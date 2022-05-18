ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

I-Team Exclusive: Mayor, BPD commissioner detail plans for smarter use of police resources

By Jayne Miller
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore City leaders are rolling out a new plan to divert more non-emergency calls away from police officers. "We've allowed folks to overburden police and overburden our emergency system, 911, with non-emergency calls," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told the 11 News I-Team. The effort aims to free up officers...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 3

CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Demand Action On Baltimore’s Persistent Violent Crime As Mayor, Council Talk Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action. “Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.  Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily. Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren “There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Assailant in Lochearn assault, attempted carjacking in police custody

LOCHEARN, Md. — Baltimore County police took a person into custody Friday afternoon after a reported assault and attempted carjacking. According to preliminary information from police, officers were called around 3 p.m. to Old Court and Greenwood roads in the Lochearn area for an assault in progress. Police said...
LOCHEARN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Suspect sought after shooting at Federal Hill restaurant last week

Baltimore police are searching for a man in connection with the shooting at a Federal Hill restaurant last week. Victor Shuron, 45, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old man on May 13 at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on South Charles Street, city police said Saturday. Video...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Documents reveal correspondence between Mosby attorneys, prosecutors

Newly unsealed documents in the federal case of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby detail some of the correspondence between prosecutors and Mosby's attorneys. Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. Media outlets filed a request to have some of the documents unsealed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
blackchronicle.com

Family Says Kneeling by Cops on Mr. McCoy Is Fatal

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city, the police chief and three officers involved in the 2020 death of Dawawn McCoy, 35, who died six days after officers Tasered, pepper sprayed and knelt on his back while attempting to remove him from a hotel room. Officers Kelly Cassidy,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Series Of Gunpoint Robberies In Center City, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City and West Philadelphia. Investigators believe the same group of men is responsible for at least three incidents. Surveillance cameras captured a robbery on May 12 on the 100 block of South 30th Street. Police say three days later, the group robbed two other pedestrians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in East Baltimore; wounded man admits himself to hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were wounded in a double shooting Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Meanwhile, about 30 minutes later, a 19-year-old man who had been shot admitted himself to a hospital. Officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue after...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

City leaders hold public hearing on police accountability board

Baltimore City leaders on Wednesday held a public hearing on the creation of a police accountability board. It was a chance for the community to ask questions and offer feedback. The state is requiring the city to set up this accountability board and several members of the community gave their...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland man sentenced for unemployment insurance, COVID benefit fraud

A Maryland man has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison for COVID-19, unemployment, insurance and aggravated identity theft schemes. Forty-year-old Idowu Raji, of Baltimore County, pleaded guilty earlier this year on charges of committing access device fraud and aggravated identity theft for conspiring to obtain more than $900,000 in unemployment insurance and other COVID-19 related benefits.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

