New York (CNN Business) — The 2022 stock market meltdown may not be over just yet. Stocks fell again Thursday, following Wednesday's massive sell-off. The Dow ended the day down more than 235 points, or 0.8%, recovering only slightly from a drop of nearly 475 points earlier in the session. The blue chips are down 14% this year and hit a new 52-week low Thursday morning.

