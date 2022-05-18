The County With the Most Veterans in Every State

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.

The sacrifices veterans have made for the country often follow them long after their service. Nearly half of those who served after the terror attacks of 9/11 say they had an emotionally traumatic or distressing experience while serving, and about one in four of all veterans say readjusting to civilian life was at least somewhat difficult, according to a Pew Research study.

Still, the same study also found that over half of all veterans say their service provided them with useful skills and training for the civilian job market, and that veterans are less likely to live in poverty and more likely to have higher incomes than their nonveteran counterparts.

Veterans of the armed service reside in communities across the country, but some parts of the country have a considerably higher concentration of military vets than others. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county in every state with the most veterans relative to the population.

Among the counties and county equivalents on this list, the share of the adult civilian population with a history of military service ranges from about 9% to nearly 26%, and in most cases exceeds the statewide share by at least 5 percentage points. For context, 7.1% of the total U.S. civilian adult population have served in the military. Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who have served in the military.

Some U.S. military bases offer affordable housing options for former service members, and partially as a result, several counties on this list are home to military installations. These include Jefferson County, New York, where Fort Drum is located, and Liberty County, Georgia, home to Fort Stewart.

It is important to note that while many veterans chose to enlist out of a sense of patriotic duty, many living veterans did not choose to serve and were drafted into service during the Vietnam War. In most counties on this list, those whose period of service is confined to the Vietnam Era account for over 25% of the total veteran population. Here is a look at the wars that claimed the most American lives .

Alabama: Coffee County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.0% (Alabama: 8.6%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 16.8% (Alabama: 13.7%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 19.0% (Alabama: 31.6%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.2% (Alabama: 5.4%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 66

Alaska: Fairbanks North Star Borough

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 16.5% (Alaska: 12.1%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 31.8% (Alaska: 21.8%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.0% (Alaska: 26.2%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.4% (Alaska: 2.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 25

Arizona: Cochise County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 19.4% (Arizona: 8.9%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 13.3% (Arizona: 13.0%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 28.1% (Arizona: 34.2%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.0% (Arizona: 6.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

Arkansas: Baxter County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.7% (Arkansas: 8.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 14.0% (Arkansas: 13.1%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 35.4% (Arkansas: 34.0%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 8.1% (Arkansas: 5.9%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 75

California: Tuolumne County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.9% (California: 5.0%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 12.1% (California: 14.9%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 39.1% (California: 32.5%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 9.7% (California: 7.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 57

Colorado: Jackson County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 19.3% (Colorado: 8.4%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 20.0% (Colorado: 16.8%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 29.1% (Colorado: 30.3%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 15.9% (Colorado: 5.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

Connecticut: New London County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.2% (Connecticut: 5.7%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 12.3% (Connecticut: 10.9%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 31.4% (Connecticut: 34.3%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 6.3% (Connecticut: 10.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

Delaware: Kent County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.8% (Delaware: 8.6%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 14.9% (Delaware: 10.3%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 28.0% (Delaware: 35.9%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.4% (Delaware: 6.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

Florida: Okaloosa County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 21.7% (Florida: 8.4%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 18.8% (Florida: 11.2%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.2% (Florida: 32.1%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.3% (Florida: 7.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Georgia: Liberty County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 23.8% (Georgia: 7.9%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 37.7% (Georgia: 14.9%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 10.7% (Georgia: 29.1%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.4% (Georgia: 4.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 152

Hawaii: Honolulu County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 9.7% (Hawaii: 9.1%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 23.4% (Hawaii: 19.5%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 26.7% (Hawaii: 30.7%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.6% (Hawaii: 6.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

Idaho: Elmore County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 22.1% (Idaho: 8.9%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 24.4% (Idaho: 11.6%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 18.1% (Idaho: 35.6%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.9% (Idaho: 6.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 41

Illinois: Pope County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 14.3% (Illinois: 5.6%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 1.0% (Illinois: 11.9%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 26.5% (Illinois: 34.6%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 16.7% (Illinois: 7.9%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102

Indiana: Martin County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.8% (Indiana: 7.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 11.5% (Indiana: 12.1%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 41.3% (Indiana: 33.7%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.2% (Indiana: 6.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92

Iowa: Monona County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.8% (Iowa: 7.4%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 9.6% (Iowa: 11.2%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 40.0% (Iowa: 35.1%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 10.1% (Iowa: 9.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

Kansas: Geary County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 25.6% (Kansas: 7.9%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 46.5% (Kansas: 14.8%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 13.2% (Kansas: 32.9%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.9% (Kansas: 7.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

Kentucky: Hardin County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 16.5% (Kentucky: 7.5%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 18.2% (Kentucky: 12.0%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.7% (Kentucky: 34.4%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.5% (Kentucky: 5.4%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 117

Louisiana: Vernon Parish

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 18.4% (Louisiana: 6.8%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 33.4% (Louisiana: 14.0%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 17.7% (Louisiana: 33.3%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.8% (Louisiana: 5.7%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

Maine: Sagadahoc County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.9% (Maine: 9.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 5.7% (Maine: 8.5%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 37.0% (Maine: 35.7%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 11.5% (Maine: 7.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Maryland: St. Mary's County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.6% (Maryland: 7.7%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 15.5% (Maryland: 14.2%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.0% (Maryland: 27.8%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.5% (Maryland: 5.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

Massachusetts: Barnstable County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 8.8% (Massachusetts: 5.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 5.0% (Massachusetts: 11.4%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 39.4% (Massachusetts: 33.5%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 14.0% (Massachusetts: 10.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Michigan: Keweenaw County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.5% (Michigan: 6.8%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 3.2% (Michigan: 9.8%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 47.8% (Michigan: 36.5%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.4% (Michigan: 7.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83

Minnesota: Aitkin County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.0% (Minnesota: 6.8%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 5.6% (Minnesota: 11.4%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 46.1% (Minnesota: 36.8%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 8.9% (Minnesota: 9.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 87

Mississippi: Harrison County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 14.9% (Mississippi: 7.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 20.6% (Mississippi: 14.6%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 25.8% (Mississippi: 30.4%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.9% (Mississippi: 5.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 79

Missouri: Pulaski County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 20.1% (Missouri: 8.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 26.0% (Missouri: 12.0%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 17.4% (Missouri: 35.2%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.9% (Missouri: 6.9%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115

Montana: Sanders County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.2% (Montana: 10.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 0.9% (Montana: 14.6%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 51.4% (Montana: 35.4%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.8% (Montana: 5.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 49

Nebraska: Garden County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.2% (Nebraska: 7.9%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.0% (Nebraska: 13.1%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 54.4% (Nebraska: 32.4%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 6.2% (Nebraska: 7.9%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 80

Nevada: Mineral County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 17.9% (Nevada: 8.8%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.7% (Nevada: 13.5%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 35.5% (Nevada: 32.6%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 6.5% (Nevada: 5.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

New Hampshire: Coos County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.8% (New Hampshire: 8.5%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 14.3% (New Hampshire: 9.9%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 34.7% (New Hampshire: 34.4%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.0% (New Hampshire: 7.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

New Jersey: Cape May County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 8.9% (New Jersey: 4.5%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.9% (New Jersey: 10.8%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 35.7% (New Jersey: 35.3%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 11.0% (New Jersey: 10.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

New Mexico: Otero County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 16.2% (New Mexico: 8.8%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 21.5% (New Mexico: 13.0%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 24.6% (New Mexico: 34.2%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.0% (New Mexico: 6.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 30

New York: Jefferson County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.2% (New York: 4.4%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 31.4% (New York: 11.6%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 19.5% (New York: 33.5%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.4% (New York: 9.7%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

North Carolina: Onslow County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 21.5% (North Carolina: 8.2%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 38.5% (North Carolina: 14.9%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 13.4% (North Carolina: 30.7%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.4% (North Carolina: 5.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

North Dakota: Ward County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.5% (North Dakota: 8.0%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 27.8% (North Dakota: 18.2%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 19.4% (North Dakota: 31.1%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.6% (North Dakota: 6.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51

Ohio: Greene County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.9% (Ohio: 7.6%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.9% (Ohio: 11.1%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 23.3% (Ohio: 34.5%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.7% (Ohio: 6.9%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

Oklahoma: Comanche County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 17.9% (Oklahoma: 9.0%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 23.2% (Oklahoma: 14.9%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.1% (Oklahoma: 33.7%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.9% (Oklahoma: 5.6%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 76

Oregon: Baker County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.5% (Oregon: 8.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 13.6% (Oregon: 11.8%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 43.0% (Oregon: 36.3%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 7.7% (Oregon: 7.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 36

Pennsylvania: Warren County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.7% (Pennsylvania: 7.2%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 8.2% (Pennsylvania: 10.3%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 37.9% (Pennsylvania: 35.0%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 9.2% (Pennsylvania: 8.6%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Rhode Island: Newport County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 9.9% (Rhode Island: 6.1%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 11.8% (Rhode Island: 11.7%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 38.1% (Rhode Island: 35.5%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.7% (Rhode Island: 9.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5

South Carolina: Berkeley County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.5% (South Carolina: 9.1%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.4% (South Carolina: 13.3%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 25.9% (South Carolina: 32.7%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.1% (South Carolina: 4.7%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 46

South Dakota: Custer County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.7% (South Dakota: 8.5%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 10.9% (South Dakota: 13.4%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 46.5% (South Dakota: 34.1%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.6% (South Dakota: 7.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

Tennessee: Montgomery County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 20.0% (Tennessee: 8.2%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 30.1% (Tennessee: 13.6%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 13.6% (Tennessee: 33.2%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.3% (Tennessee: 5.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

Texas: Lampasas County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 21.6% (Texas: 6.8%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 8.6% (Texas: 18.1%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.4% (Texas: 29.1%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.5% (Texas: 4.7%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 222

Utah: Kane County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 9.0% (Utah: 5.4%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 13.2% (Utah: 16.4%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 47.0% (Utah: 31.5%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 8.6% (Utah: 6.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 26

Vermont: Essex County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.8% (Vermont: 6.9%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.2% (Vermont: 9.5%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 52.9% (Vermont: 36.8%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 12.0% (Vermont: 7.7%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Virginia: Stafford County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 19.4% (Virginia: 10.3%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.9% (Virginia: 17.0%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 12.1% (Virginia: 24.4%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.6% (Virginia: 4.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 131

Washington: Island County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 17.6% (Washington: 8.9%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 19.8% (Washington: 14.8%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 29.0% (Washington: 32.1%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.9% (Washington: 5.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39

West Virginia: Taylor County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.8% (West Virginia: 8.7%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 6.1% (West Virginia: 10.3%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 33.1% (West Virginia: 37.3%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 10.0% (West Virginia: 6.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55

Wisconsin: Burnett County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.6% (Wisconsin: 7.0%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 6.7% (Wisconsin: 11.1%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 42.6% (Wisconsin: 35.3%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 11.2% (Wisconsin: 8.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72

Wyoming: Sublette County

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 14.9% (Wyoming: 10.0%)

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 19.6% (Wyoming: 14.2%)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 43.5% (Wyoming: 35.2%)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 7.2% (Wyoming: 5.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 22

Methodology

To determine the county or county equivalent with the most veterans in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of the civilian population 18 years and over who are veterans from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if the share of veterans was not available in the 2020 ACS, if the civilian population 18 and over was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s share of veterans was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ veteran shares. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Counties were ranked based on the share of the population 18 and over who are veterans. To break ties, we used the number of veterans.

Additional information on the share of veterans who served after 9/11, in the Vietnam Era, and during the Korean War are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

