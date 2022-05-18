ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The County With the Most Veterans in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vM678_0fiGIFqF00 Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.

The sacrifices veterans have made for the country often follow them long after their service. Nearly half of those who served after the terror attacks of 9/11 say they had an emotionally traumatic or distressing experience while serving, and about one in four of all veterans say readjusting to civilian life was at least somewhat difficult, according to a Pew Research study.

Still, the same study also found that over half of all veterans say their service provided them with useful skills and training for the civilian job market, and that veterans are less likely to live in poverty and more likely to have higher incomes than their nonveteran counterparts.

Veterans of the armed service reside in communities across the country, but some parts of the country have a considerably higher concentration of military vets than others. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county in every state with the most veterans relative to the population.

Among the counties and county equivalents on this list, the share of the adult civilian population with a history of military service ranges from about 9% to nearly 26%, and in most cases exceeds the statewide share by at least 5 percentage points. For context, 7.1% of the total U.S. civilian adult population have served in the military. Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who have served in the military.

Some U.S. military bases offer affordable housing options for former service members, and partially as a result, several counties on this list are home to military installations. These include Jefferson County, New York, where Fort Drum is located, and Liberty County, Georgia, home to Fort Stewart.

It is important to note that while many veterans chose to enlist out of a sense of patriotic duty, many living veterans did not choose to serve and were drafted into service during the Vietnam War. In most counties on this list, those whose period of service is confined to the Vietnam Era account for over 25% of the total veteran population. Here is a look at the wars that claimed the most American lives .

Alabama: Coffee County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.0% (Alabama: 8.6%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 16.8% (Alabama: 13.7%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 19.0% (Alabama: 31.6%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.2% (Alabama: 5.4%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HItDD_0fiGIFqF00

Alaska: Fairbanks North Star Borough
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 16.5% (Alaska: 12.1%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 31.8% (Alaska: 21.8%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.0% (Alaska: 26.2%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.4% (Alaska: 2.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idBzO_0fiGIFqF00

Arizona: Cochise County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 19.4% (Arizona: 8.9%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 13.3% (Arizona: 13.0%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 28.1% (Arizona: 34.2%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.0% (Arizona: 6.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYbg1_0fiGIFqF00

Arkansas: Baxter County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.7% (Arkansas: 8.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 14.0% (Arkansas: 13.1%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 35.4% (Arkansas: 34.0%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 8.1% (Arkansas: 5.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjiuT_0fiGIFqF00

California: Tuolumne County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.9% (California: 5.0%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 12.1% (California: 14.9%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 39.1% (California: 32.5%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 9.7% (California: 7.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sBcO_0fiGIFqF00

Colorado: Jackson County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 19.3% (Colorado: 8.4%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 20.0% (Colorado: 16.8%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 29.1% (Colorado: 30.3%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 15.9% (Colorado: 5.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DH61_0fiGIFqF00

Connecticut: New London County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.2% (Connecticut: 5.7%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 12.3% (Connecticut: 10.9%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 31.4% (Connecticut: 34.3%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 6.3% (Connecticut: 10.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eqSS_0fiGIFqF00

Delaware: Kent County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.8% (Delaware: 8.6%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 14.9% (Delaware: 10.3%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 28.0% (Delaware: 35.9%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.4% (Delaware: 6.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0AaW_0fiGIFqF00

Florida: Okaloosa County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 21.7% (Florida: 8.4%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 18.8% (Florida: 11.2%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.2% (Florida: 32.1%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.3% (Florida: 7.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Aw7_0fiGIFqF00

Georgia: Liberty County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 23.8% (Georgia: 7.9%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 37.7% (Georgia: 14.9%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 10.7% (Georgia: 29.1%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.4% (Georgia: 4.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 152

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFEEd_0fiGIFqF00

Hawaii: Honolulu County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 9.7% (Hawaii: 9.1%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 23.4% (Hawaii: 19.5%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 26.7% (Hawaii: 30.7%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.6% (Hawaii: 6.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrAHk_0fiGIFqF00

Idaho: Elmore County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 22.1% (Idaho: 8.9%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 24.4% (Idaho: 11.6%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 18.1% (Idaho: 35.6%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.9% (Idaho: 6.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzgTL_0fiGIFqF00

Illinois: Pope County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 14.3% (Illinois: 5.6%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 1.0% (Illinois: 11.9%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 26.5% (Illinois: 34.6%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 16.7% (Illinois: 7.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UC64G_0fiGIFqF00

Indiana: Martin County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.8% (Indiana: 7.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 11.5% (Indiana: 12.1%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 41.3% (Indiana: 33.7%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.2% (Indiana: 6.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVd3d_0fiGIFqF00

Iowa: Monona County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.8% (Iowa: 7.4%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 9.6% (Iowa: 11.2%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 40.0% (Iowa: 35.1%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 10.1% (Iowa: 9.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqP1W_0fiGIFqF00

Kansas: Geary County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 25.6% (Kansas: 7.9%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 46.5% (Kansas: 14.8%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 13.2% (Kansas: 32.9%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.9% (Kansas: 7.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kVBC_0fiGIFqF00

Kentucky: Hardin County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 16.5% (Kentucky: 7.5%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 18.2% (Kentucky: 12.0%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.7% (Kentucky: 34.4%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.5% (Kentucky: 5.4%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 117

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ztCv_0fiGIFqF00

Louisiana: Vernon Parish
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 18.4% (Louisiana: 6.8%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 33.4% (Louisiana: 14.0%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 17.7% (Louisiana: 33.3%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.8% (Louisiana: 5.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1So4xh_0fiGIFqF00

Maine: Sagadahoc County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.9% (Maine: 9.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 5.7% (Maine: 8.5%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 37.0% (Maine: 35.7%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 11.5% (Maine: 7.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4qGC_0fiGIFqF00

Maryland: St. Mary's County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.6% (Maryland: 7.7%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 15.5% (Maryland: 14.2%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.0% (Maryland: 27.8%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.5% (Maryland: 5.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApvcY_0fiGIFqF00

Massachusetts: Barnstable County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 8.8% (Massachusetts: 5.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 5.0% (Massachusetts: 11.4%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 39.4% (Massachusetts: 33.5%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 14.0% (Massachusetts: 10.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNEkq_0fiGIFqF00

Michigan: Keweenaw County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.5% (Michigan: 6.8%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 3.2% (Michigan: 9.8%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 47.8% (Michigan: 36.5%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.4% (Michigan: 7.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt3mC_0fiGIFqF00

Minnesota: Aitkin County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.0% (Minnesota: 6.8%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 5.6% (Minnesota: 11.4%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 46.1% (Minnesota: 36.8%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 8.9% (Minnesota: 9.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 87

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEOE0_0fiGIFqF00

Mississippi: Harrison County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 14.9% (Mississippi: 7.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 20.6% (Mississippi: 14.6%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 25.8% (Mississippi: 30.4%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.9% (Mississippi: 5.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 79

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgYxQ_0fiGIFqF00

Missouri: Pulaski County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 20.1% (Missouri: 8.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 26.0% (Missouri: 12.0%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 17.4% (Missouri: 35.2%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.9% (Missouri: 6.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUwFX_0fiGIFqF00

Montana: Sanders County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.2% (Montana: 10.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 0.9% (Montana: 14.6%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 51.4% (Montana: 35.4%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.8% (Montana: 5.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eH3t_0fiGIFqF00

Nebraska: Garden County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.2% (Nebraska: 7.9%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.0% (Nebraska: 13.1%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 54.4% (Nebraska: 32.4%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 6.2% (Nebraska: 7.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuSM0_0fiGIFqF00

Nevada: Mineral County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 17.9% (Nevada: 8.8%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.7% (Nevada: 13.5%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 35.5% (Nevada: 32.6%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 6.5% (Nevada: 5.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQLsd_0fiGIFqF00

New Hampshire: Coos County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.8% (New Hampshire: 8.5%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 14.3% (New Hampshire: 9.9%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 34.7% (New Hampshire: 34.4%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.0% (New Hampshire: 7.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E529q_0fiGIFqF00

New Jersey: Cape May County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 8.9% (New Jersey: 4.5%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.9% (New Jersey: 10.8%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 35.7% (New Jersey: 35.3%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 11.0% (New Jersey: 10.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24F4rh_0fiGIFqF00

New Mexico: Otero County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 16.2% (New Mexico: 8.8%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 21.5% (New Mexico: 13.0%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 24.6% (New Mexico: 34.2%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.0% (New Mexico: 6.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4bx0_0fiGIFqF00

New York: Jefferson County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.2% (New York: 4.4%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 31.4% (New York: 11.6%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 19.5% (New York: 33.5%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.4% (New York: 9.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NUBN_0fiGIFqF00

North Carolina: Onslow County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 21.5% (North Carolina: 8.2%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 38.5% (North Carolina: 14.9%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 13.4% (North Carolina: 30.7%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.4% (North Carolina: 5.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhNE8_0fiGIFqF00

North Dakota: Ward County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.5% (North Dakota: 8.0%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 27.8% (North Dakota: 18.2%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 19.4% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.6% (North Dakota: 6.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23smtt_0fiGIFqF00

Ohio: Greene County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.9% (Ohio: 7.6%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.9% (Ohio: 11.1%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 23.3% (Ohio: 34.5%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.7% (Ohio: 6.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8E2i_0fiGIFqF00

Oklahoma: Comanche County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 17.9% (Oklahoma: 9.0%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 23.2% (Oklahoma: 14.9%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.1% (Oklahoma: 33.7%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.9% (Oklahoma: 5.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GPqG_0fiGIFqF00

Oregon: Baker County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.5% (Oregon: 8.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 13.6% (Oregon: 11.8%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 43.0% (Oregon: 36.3%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 7.7% (Oregon: 7.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYSXr_0fiGIFqF00

Pennsylvania: Warren County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 11.7% (Pennsylvania: 7.2%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 8.2% (Pennsylvania: 10.3%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 37.9% (Pennsylvania: 35.0%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 9.2% (Pennsylvania: 8.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw7nP_0fiGIFqF00

Rhode Island: Newport County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 9.9% (Rhode Island: 6.1%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 11.8% (Rhode Island: 11.7%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 38.1% (Rhode Island: 35.5%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.7% (Rhode Island: 9.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qa1n9_0fiGIFqF00

South Carolina: Berkeley County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 13.5% (South Carolina: 9.1%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.4% (South Carolina: 13.3%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 25.9% (South Carolina: 32.7%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.1% (South Carolina: 4.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnJRY_0fiGIFqF00

South Dakota: Custer County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 15.7% (South Dakota: 8.5%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 10.9% (South Dakota: 13.4%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 46.5% (South Dakota: 34.1%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.6% (South Dakota: 7.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKzqT_0fiGIFqF00

Tennessee: Montgomery County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 20.0% (Tennessee: 8.2%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 30.1% (Tennessee: 13.6%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 13.6% (Tennessee: 33.2%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.3% (Tennessee: 5.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bU8se_0fiGIFqF00

Texas: Lampasas County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 21.6% (Texas: 6.8%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 8.6% (Texas: 18.1%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.4% (Texas: 29.1%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.5% (Texas: 4.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYZba_0fiGIFqF00

Utah: Kane County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 9.0% (Utah: 5.4%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 13.2% (Utah: 16.4%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 47.0% (Utah: 31.5%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 8.6% (Utah: 6.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCLxs_0fiGIFqF00

Vermont: Essex County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 10.8% (Vermont: 6.9%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 4.2% (Vermont: 9.5%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 52.9% (Vermont: 36.8%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 12.0% (Vermont: 7.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tnjD_0fiGIFqF00

Virginia: Stafford County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 19.4% (Virginia: 10.3%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.9% (Virginia: 17.0%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 12.1% (Virginia: 24.4%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.6% (Virginia: 4.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgl6c_0fiGIFqF00

Washington: Island County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 17.6% (Washington: 8.9%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 19.8% (Washington: 14.8%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 29.0% (Washington: 32.1%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 2.9% (Washington: 5.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqzTi_0fiGIFqF00

West Virginia: Taylor County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.8% (West Virginia: 8.7%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 6.1% (West Virginia: 10.3%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 33.1% (West Virginia: 37.3%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 10.0% (West Virginia: 6.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2sYD_0fiGIFqF00

Wisconsin: Burnett County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 12.6% (Wisconsin: 7.0%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 6.7% (Wisconsin: 11.1%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 42.6% (Wisconsin: 35.3%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 11.2% (Wisconsin: 8.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EveOj_0fiGIFqF00

Wyoming: Sublette County
> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 14.9% (Wyoming: 10.0%)
> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 19.6% (Wyoming: 14.2%)
> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 43.5% (Wyoming: 35.2%)
> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 7.2% (Wyoming: 5.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 22

Methodology

To determine the county or county equivalent with the most veterans in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of the civilian population 18 years and over who are veterans from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if the share of veterans was not available in the 2020 ACS, if the civilian population 18 and over was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s share of veterans was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ veteran shares. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Counties were ranked based on the share of the population 18 and over who are veterans. To break ties, we used the number of veterans.

Additional information on the share of veterans who served after 9/11, in the Vietnam Era, and during the Korean War are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where People Can’t Wait to Leave

The pandemic has changed everything, including where we choose to live. While many factors go into this choice, affordability remains a driving force, according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com. (This is the cheapest city to buy a home.) “Worries over health, financial pressures, lifestyle, and well-being were channeled into finding a […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most VA Hospitals

In 1930, President Herbert Hoover created the Veterans Administration – now the Department of Veterans Affairs – by consolidating the existing Veterans Bureau with the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers and Pension Bureau. Since then, the VA has provided medical services for veterans who have been honorably discharged, whether they served in the Army, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
AL.com

‘Plant out of hell’ invading south Alabama, feds weigh using Asian insects to fight back

In the battle against an invasive tree that’s taking over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, federal authorities are considering a new weapon: invasive insects. State and federal wildlife agencies have tried blasting the invasive Chinese tallow tree with herbicide dropped from the air, in addition to using controlled burns, U.S. Marines with machetes, and brigades of volunteers to fight back the invasion.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

10 Classic Hunting Rifles Every Hunter Should Own

We live in a time where the modern hunter has truly unprecedented options when it comes to choosing a hunting rifle. Scores of manufacturers are producing high-quality, accurate, dependable rifles (as you can see in our review of the best rifles of 2022). Even many budget rifles that are purely utilitarian (these rifles are not intended to be heirlooms) are capable of great performance.
COLORADO STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

