Tottenham in talks with Dybala over stunning free transfer as they join Man Utd and Arsenal in race for Juventus star

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago

TOTTENHAM are reportedly in talks to sign Juventus free agent Paulo Dybala.

Pedro Almeida claims Spurs have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for the Argentina forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zCZX_0fiGI0gb00
Spurs are reportedly in talks to sign Juventus ace Paulo Dybala on a free transfer Credit: Getty

And Antonio Conte’s Juve links could seal the deal, with sporting director Fabio Paratici already holding talks with Dybala’s representatives.

The versatile attacker, 28, has confirmed he will leave Turin when his contract expires next month.

Dybala has been at Juventus since 2015 after a move from Palermo.

And he is regarded as one of world football’s top talents, having won five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups.

United and Arsenal are both thought to be keen, while the likes of Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping tabs.

But it’s now emerged Dybala could join former Juve boss Conte’s revolution in north London, with Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur already poached from Italy.

Dybala can play in a variety of positions and would provide Conte with greatest flexibility in the final third.

A free transfer could also prevent Spurs from having to splash out on a new left wing-back, with Conte previously claiming Kulusevski could be converted into one - allowing Dybala to slot in as the right-sided forward.

Tottenham look set to win the final Champions League spot too, making them a more attractive proposition before taking into account Conte and Paratici’s influence.

Spurs look set to target a number of further additions, including a new centre-back, right wing-back and central midfielder.

Inter Milan duo Alessandro Bastoni and Denzel Dumfries are high on Conte’s shopping list.

And Spurs are also ready to pip Arsenal to Leicester playmaker Youri Tielemans.

