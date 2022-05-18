ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Workers Wanted: Montana Club

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lUI0_0fiGHwJv00

This is the 14th weekly feature in our " Workers Wanted " series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

This week, we are highlighting the Montana Club restaurant. It's located at 907 Smelter Avenue NE; the phone number is 406-315-3723.

TRENDING ARTICLES

MTN

Comments / 2

Related
yourbigsky.com

Helena based pop-up flower tent in Billings

Billings has a pop-up shop filled with beautiful Montana flowers called High Country Growers and only comes a few months out of the year. The family-owned business is based out of Helena, Montana’s state capital, and was established nearly thirty years ago. The company provides quality outdoor plants for any Montana gardener.
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising

This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Great Falls, MT
Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Restaurants
City
Black Eagle, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Restaurants
Daily Montanan

Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state

With less than six weeks left before a purchase deadline, the Montana Jewish Project is putting out an urgent call for support as it raises money to buy back the state’s oldest synagogue and establish the first Jewish community center in the Rocky Mountain West. The fund-raising campaign seeks to raise $925,000 to purchase the […] The post Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Food Drink#Montana Club#Gfps Fox Farm Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRTV News

Wanted: volunteers for weed-pulling at Giant Springs State Park

Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls is asking for volunteers to join in a weed pulling event on Sunday, May 15, from 2 – 4 p.m. Park officials said in a news release that weeds "threaten long-term productivity of Montana wildlands by displacing native plant species, changing plant communities, and reducing food available for wildlife."
GREAT FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Two Griz Sports Stars to Enter Montana High School Hall of Fame

Small town University of Montana Grizzly athletes that contributed a lot to their respective teams will be getting some statewide recognition. The Montana High School Association has announced its 2022 class of Montana High School Athletes' Hall of Fame, its 15th class of honorees. And the five new inductees include two players who left their marks on Grizzly football and basketball. Both are excellent illustrations of the level of talent that can found in smaller Montana high schools.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Two vehicle rollover crash leaves multiple injured in Great Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — Great Falls Fire Rescue reports that people involved in a two-vehicle roll-over incident were left with minor injuries. According to the Great Falls Fire Rescue Facebook post, A-Shift Engine and Medic 4 and Medic 1 responded to a two vehicle roll-over incident, with multiple occupants possibly injured or trapped in the vehicles on 32nd Street and 6th Avenue South.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy