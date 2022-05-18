Peggy Rivers

William B. Meyer, age 93, passed away May 17th, 2022. He was born October 7th, in 1928 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Delbert B. and Mabel Spires Meyer. William graduated from Indiana University in 1949. Upon graduation he was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company until entering the army in 1950, serving until 1952 during the Korean War. After leaving service he established the Irvington Plaza Laundromat & Cleaners which he owned and operated for 32 years. After selling the business in 1989 he moved to Glasgow Kentucky to be near his “adopted son and daughter in law” Terry and Patricia Watson. He loved his life in Kentucky. He also enjoyed building puzzles, creating beautiful flower beds, loving his 2 cats, gardening and working on his stamp collection. He was an eagle scout. He is survived by his nieces and nephews; Stephen Konrad, James Konrad (Pam Errandi), Christine McGrath (Michael) and F. Rexford Smith, II, along with quite a few great and great great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Suzanne Konrad, and his older sister Joan M. Smith, both of Indianapolis and 2 nephews, David Bernard Smith and Gregory Scott Smith. Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made to Grace Baptist Church, Glasgow, KY or Irvington United Methodist in Indianapolis.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO