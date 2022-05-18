ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Board of Supervisors hold hearings on 305th Lane vacation and Budget Amendment

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors held two public hearings this morning.

One of the hearings was on the proposed vacation of a portion of 305th Lane. Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman explained at a previous meeting that Kevin Tanner had requested vacating roughly 800 feet of the roadway at the west end. There were no public comments this morning and the board approved the resolution to vacate a portion of 305th lane.

The other hearing was on the FY22 Budget Amendment Resolution. Board Chairman Matt Wedemeyer…

There were no comments and the resolution was approved.

Rep. Axne Submits 15 Community Projects for Fiscal Year 2023 to House Appropriations Committee including Projects in Corning, Griswold, and Pacific Junction

(West Des Moines) On Thursday, Iowa 3rd District Representative Cindy Axne announced funding requests for 15 community Projects in Iowa’s Third Congressional District she submitted to the House Appropriations Committee. On that list is a one-million-dollar request to construct a childcare center in Griswold. “I see a community full...
GRISWOLD, IA
Atlantic Mayor Addresses City Ordinance Violations

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett would like residents to be aware of some common violations that have been brought to the Council’s attention. The City Council Wednesday night passed a resolution changing the height of grass to nine inches and Garrett says that includes weeds. Garrett said parking in...
ATLANTIC, IA
Audubon County Economic Development to disburse Valley Business Park proceeds

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors took action on Tuesday on Disbursement of Valley Business Park Funds. After weeks of discussion it came down to a 2-1 vote. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says $800,000 from the Valley Business Park Sale and $300,000 in Urban Renewal Funds from wind turbines will go to Audubon County Economic Development (ACED). “That will all go to ACED. $600,000 of that $1.1 Million will be disbursed according to population to the communities within the county based upon applications to spend that for economic development.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
