Adair County Board of Supervisors hold hearings on 305th Lane vacation and Budget Amendment

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors held two public hearings this morning.

One of the hearings was on the proposed vacation of a portion of 305th Lane. Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman explained at a previous meeting that Kevin Tanner had requested vacating roughly 800 feet of the roadway at the west end. There were no public comments this morning and the board approved the resolution to vacate a portion of 305th lane.

The other hearing was on the FY22 Budget Amendment Resolution. Board Chairman Matt Wedemeyer…

There were no comments and the resolution was approved.