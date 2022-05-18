LUNA Fest a success

Verna Louise Bradshaw Davis passed away on Monday, May 16, at her home in Mountain View, at the age of 91, following a long illness. In her final days and weeks, she was lifted up by the love and support of her family and friends. It provided her with an opportunity to share words of encouragement and advice to her grandchildren. She appreciated the special efforts that were made to spend time with her and enjoyed the sharing of poems, stories and memories.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO