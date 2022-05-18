LUNA Fest a success

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality. In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Wexpro Company (dba Dominion Energy Wexpro) (CMP000811) to modify the Bruff Unit 33 (F012919) by updating the equipment list to represent the current as-built configuration, with one smokeless combustion device to control volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the condensate tank, located in the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 17, T18N, R112W, approximately eighteen (18) miles northeast of Lyman, in Uinta County, Wyoming.
