Evanston, WY

LUNA Fest a success

By May 18, 2022
Uinta County Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON — Evanston Soroptimists once again sponsored LUNA Fest at Aspen Cinemas on Monday, May 2. After being held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event once again brought community women together face-to-face to enjoy the opportunity to visit, sample wine (donated by Border Beverage and club members),...

uintacountyherald.com

Uinta County Herald

Verna Louise Bradshaw Davis

Verna Louise Bradshaw Davis passed away on Monday, May 16, at her home in Mountain View, at the age of 91, following a long illness. In her final days and weeks, she was lifted up by the love and support of her family and friends. It provided her with an opportunity to share words of encouragement and advice to her grandchildren. She appreciated the special efforts that were made to spend time with her and enjoyed the sharing of poems, stories and memories.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Uinta County Herald

5-20-2022 Uinta County Herald legal notices

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality. In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Wexpro Company (dba Dominion Energy Wexpro) (CMP000811) to modify the Bruff Unit 33 (F012919) by updating the equipment list to represent the current as-built configuration, with one smokeless combustion device to control volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the condensate tank, located in the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 17, T18N, R112W, approximately eighteen (18) miles northeast of Lyman, in Uinta County, Wyoming.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Uinta County Herald

Clara Marie Johnson

Clara Marie Johnson passed away Thursday, May 12, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born the third of six children on Feb. 21, 1937, to James Henry and Leo Elizabeth Hopper in Russel Springs, Kansas. At the age of 6, her family moved to western Colorado, where...
OGDEN, UT

