It's tough to get your hopes up for a return of the Quebec Nordiques to the NHL, but it is good to hear communication lines are being kept open, at the very least. According to Quebec talk radio host and political analyst Jonathan Trudeau, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is set to meet soon with Eric Girard, the Finance Minister for the Province of Quebec. The talk will take place in New York and is said to be a "courtesy meeting to keep communication channels open."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO