The Memorial Day holiday is fast approaching and that means Waynedale streets will soon be filled with revelers, police cars, fire trucks, and marching bands. Sponsored by, and created by local veterans’ organizations AmVets and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1421, the parade offers the local populace a chance to enjoy a moving show as well as the opportunity to honor military veterans, those who’ve passed and those still with us.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO