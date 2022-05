An official flyer for Flavors of WNY 2.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. One of the most anticipated events of the summer, The Flavors of WNY 2, will take place this Saturday, May 21 from eleven in the morning until five in the evening. For those twenty-one and over with valid ID who wish to explore the new Western New York legal cannabis industry, Flavors of WNY 2 will present a wide variety of products and items sure to entice visitors from all over.

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO