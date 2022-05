If you're in the mood for loaded fries that are guaranteed to fill you up, check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area. This restaurant on the east side serves great catfish and wings. You should also check out their loaded fries, which will satisfy your appetite just as good as any lunch or dinner. Their loaded fries are topped with their three-cheese-blend sauce and your choice of creole sauce or parmesan ranch plus hot sauce. Try the Bite Creole chicken loaded fries, which come with pieces of their delicious and crispy chicken. They also have chicken Philly and shrimp Philly versions of loaded fries.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO