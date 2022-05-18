ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coin, IA

Coin woman arrested on drug charges following a rollover accident

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Fremont Co.) A Coin woman was arrested on drug charges following a rollover accident this morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies were called to the accident near the intersection of Highway 2 and 252nd Street near Waubonsie State Park at approximately 2:34 a.m.

Deputies determined a 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat was being operated westbound Highway 2 when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway, and rolled. The driver, Devon Leigh Miller, 31, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute (Meth), Possession with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility, and Carrying Weapons.

Miller is being held without bond at the Fremont County Jail.

The Iowa State Patrol and Sidney Fire and Rescue assisted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the call.

