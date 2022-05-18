FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE LADY BYNG MEMORIAL TROPHY

According to Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with head coach John Hynes. Hynes, 47, was hired during the 2019-20 season by the Predators after they chose to fire Peter Laviolette. He has led the Preds to the playoffs in all three seasons he has been with the club, though they have been unable to advance past the first round. In 2021-22, he led them to a 45-30-7 record, but they were then forced to face what many consider to be the best team in the NHL in the Colorado Avalanche, and were promptly eliminated in just four games.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO