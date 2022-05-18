ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE LADY BYNG MEMORIAL TROPHY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday morning, the NHL continued their announcement of league awards, this time announcing the three candidates for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The Lady Byng is an annual trophy given out to the player who exhibits the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of...

Boston Bruins: 3 players who won’t be back next season

After a first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricane, these three Boston Bruins players won’t be back next season. The Boston Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, losing in seven games to the St. Louis Blues. Since then, albeit in three seasons somehow impacted by COVID-19, they’ve bowed out of the playoffs in the second, second and first round respectively.
BOSTON, MA
NEW YORK HIGHLIGHTS LOUD RANGERS FAN IN RALEIGH, RESPONSE SHOWS SAME FAN GETTING BOOTED (VIDEOS)

For as hard as the Carolina Hurricanes tried to pack the PNC Arena in Raleigh with their own fans for game one of their second round series against the New York Rangers, Rangers fans were able to get into the building. The Hurricanes set up their ticketing system so that any tickets purchased using a credit card with a postal code outside the immediate area would be automatically refunded. There were some blue jerseys in the audience anyway, including one the New York Rangers Twitter account decided to highlight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BRADY TKACHUK IS HAVING AN ABSOLUTE BLAST AT SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

The Tkachuks are a true treasure of the sport of hockey & the NHL. With brother Matthew playing in the Battle of Alberta, Brady Tkachuk, along with the rest of the family, wouldn't possibly miss it. I can only imagine the two of them game prepping with their dad, Keith Tkachuk. But Brady is letter ‘er rip & it makes for great content:
NHL
SI Swimsuit Models Throw First Pitch at Mets vs. Cardinals Game

Play ball! SI Swimsuit models traded swimwear for baseball jerseys two days after the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 covers. One of this year’s cover stars, Yumi Nu, along with fellow models Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly went out to the ball game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to watch the New York Mets play the St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Red Wings at 2022 IIHF World Championship: May 13-18 Recap

The Detroit Red Wings continue to impress at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland. Six players who suited up for the Red Wings this season are representing their respective countries in the international tournament, with plenty of action still to be had heading into the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
Winnipeg Jets 2021-22 Report Cards: Kyle Connor

The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 season was a disappointment, as they came into the season considered a Stanley Cup contender but drastically underperformed, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoff picture. In this series, we’ll take a look back on the season, player by player,...
NHL
PREDATORS AND JOHN HYNES AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

According to Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with head coach John Hynes. Hynes, 47, was hired during the 2019-20 season by the Predators after they chose to fire Peter Laviolette. He has led the Preds to the playoffs in all three seasons he has been with the club, though they have been unable to advance past the first round. In 2021-22, he led them to a 45-30-7 record, but they were then forced to face what many consider to be the best team in the NHL in the Colorado Avalanche, and were promptly eliminated in just four games.
NASHVILLE, TN
MATTHEW TKACHUK TAUNTS EVANDER KANE ABOUT HIS BANKRUPTCY

The first Battle of Alberta to take place in the Stanley Cup playoffs in over three decades got underway last night and the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers did not disappoint on the entertainment value. Calgary took the first one 9-6 in a matchup that included plenty of excitement, roughness, and chirping. And, whenever there's chirping involved, you can be sure the Flames' Matthew Tkachuk is in the middle of it.
NHL
Wild 2021-22 Player Report Card: Kevin Fiala

With the Minnesota Wild’s top line receiving their season grades, it’s time to move on to the second line. First up, will be the second-leading scorer on the team, Kevin Fiala. He had a very up and down season with spurts of great play and then bouts of below-average play. Towards the second half of the season, however, it seemed like he flipped a switch and started scoring in bunches.
NHL
Avalanche’s Bednar Huge Jack Adams Award Snub

The NHL recently announced its three finalists for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, an annual honour bestowed upon the coach thought to have been most responsible for his team’s success. Unsurprisingly, the three nominees hailed from several of this season’s most successful clubs. Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers), Darryl Sutter (Calgary Flames), and Gerard Gallant (New York Rangers) all garnered nominations, having led their respective charges to top seven records in the NHL this season. While there’s often little to quibble about regarding the nominations, the absence of Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was particularly glaring. Let’s dig into why his omission was a mistake, and why he deserved a nomination (at minimum) for his work behind the bench this season.
DENVER, CO
HERE ARE THE DATES NHL AWARD WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED

Yesterday, the National Hockey League announced the dates which the 2022 awards will be handed out. Seven of the awards will be handed out between June 1st and June 7th during the Conference Finals. Those seven awards are: Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, Jack Adams Award, Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, Frank J. Selke Trophy, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
NHL
Texas Rangers release former All-Star

A former MLB All-Star is available and looking for work. The Texas Rangers on Thursday released Matt Carpenter. The three-time All-Star started his minor league season slowly, but he had come on in May. Carpenter had six home runs and a .991 OPS in Triple-A when the Rangers let him go.
ARLINGTON, TX
Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Snubbed of Jack Adams Nomination

Had it not been for head coach Mike Sullivan, the 2021-22 season may have turned out much different for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The NHL announced the finalists for the Jack Adams Award, given to the league’s best coach as voted on by the NHL Broadcaster’s Association. The three...
PITTSBURGH, PA

