The City of Dunkirk will receive a $300,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for the city's Brownfield program. Mayor Willie Rosas spoke about the grant during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. He says the city was one of five communities in New York State to be selected for such grant funding, and adds that it will be a vital tool to assist with revitalization efforts that have been underway...

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO