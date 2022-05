Kentucky’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest rate in recorded history, according to new labor market data announced today. In April 2022, unemployment in the Commonwealth was estimated at 3.9 percent. Kentucky has reached 4 percent unemployment at various points since the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began tracking state labor market data in 1976. This is the first time the state has crossed the 4 percent threshold. This new record reflects a historically tight labor market in which job availability and consumer demand are both strong while workers are harder to come by for employers looking to hire.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO