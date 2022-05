BEAUMONT, Texas — Student-athletes make a lot of sacrifices to compete on a high level in the sport they love, but Lamar University wanted to make sure that graduation is not one of them. Due to travel for both the Cardinal baseball and track and field teams last week during the university's normal Spring Commencement, several student-athletes were unable to attend graduation. To make sure those student-athletes are properly honored, LU held a special graduation ceremony at the LU Welcome Center Friday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO