Bridge repairs closed 170th between Jay Ave and Kingbird Ave in Audubon County

(Mills Co.) Two men were arrested on drug and burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Gregory Milledge, 48, of Carter Lake, and Lawrence Anthony Cipolla, 49, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Tuesday morning on 189th Street. Milledge was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $9,300. Cipolla was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,300.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO