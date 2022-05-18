ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Bridge repairs closed 170th between Jay Ave and Kingbird Ave in Audubon County

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago

(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Road Department says 170th Street is closed to thru traffic between Jay Avenue and Kingbird Avenue due to bridge repairs. The road will be closed until bridge repairs are completed.

Cass County Conservation Board 120 hours Outdoor Challenge

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Conservation Board is held a 120 Hours Outdoor Challenge all year long in 2021. The program ran from January 1, 2021 until January 1, 2022. Cass county residents were encouraged to get out and explore the natural features Cass county has to offer and more. Residents were encouraged to explore Nature by hiking, birding, walking, but also through meditation or sitting in spots outside.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Three injured in Pottawattamie County accident

(Pottawattamie Co.) Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Betsy Shaddy of Neola was transported to Jennie Edmundson Hospital by Underwood Fire and Rescue. 28-year-old Patrick Drazkowski and 26-year-old Mitchell Drazkowski, both of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, were transported to Mercy Hospital by Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
2 Hurt in Pottawattamie County Crash

(Minden) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday on Eastbound Interstate 80 near the 34-mile marker. Authorities say two passengers, 58-year-old Ann Schiefelbein and 31-year-old Olivia Ritter, both from Johnston, were injured in the accident.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
IEDA Board approves assistance for Tabor company

(Des Moines) The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved innovation funding for a Tabor company. Hellcat Technologies in Tabor developed the Hellcat Office Command and Hellcat Field Command applications to optimize management efficiencies and data accuracy by digitizing paperwork and communications in the office and field. The integrated, cloud-based software platform allows for all levels of the telecom construction industry to seamlessly manage projects in real-time.
TABOR, IA
Atlantic Mayor Addresses City Ordinance Violations

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett would like residents to be aware of some common violations that have been brought to the Council’s attention. The City Council Wednesday night passed a resolution changing the height of grass to nine inches and Garrett says that includes weeds. Garrett said parking in...
ATLANTIC, IA
Sidney man arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co) A Sidney man was arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Brandon Logan was traveling west on 200th Street near Evergreen Avenue when a Deputy observed a purple motorcycle, operated by Logan, traveling at a high rate of speed. Logan then traveled through Emerson and back to Highway 34 at a high rate of speed, finally stopping in the 59000 block of Highway 59.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Lifts Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Quarantine Restrictions on Three Iowa Poultry Sites

(Des Moines) This week, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship released three Iowa poultry sites from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) quarantine restrictions. The restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and products on or off the affected premises. The sites released from quarantine include a commercial pullet site...
IOWA STATE
Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests and one accident between April 26 and May 16. Steven Behlers, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested May 16th on a Cass County Warrant for Theft 3rd Degree. Behlers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Two arrested on drug and burglary charges in Mills County

(Mills Co.) Two men were arrested on drug and burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Gregory Milledge, 48, of Carter Lake, and Lawrence Anthony Cipolla, 49, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Tuesday morning on 189th Street. Milledge was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $9,300. Cipolla was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,300.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Montgomery County Man faces Drug-related and Eluding Charges in Adams County

(Corning) A Red Oak man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop in Adams County. Adams County Deputies stopped 64-year-old John Richard Mullenix of Red Oak at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday near Lenox. During the investigation, authorities arrested Mullenix for eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public urination. Deputies transported Mullenix to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,600 bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Three arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested following a pursuit in Mills County early this morning. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Hassan Mohamed was charged with Felony Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Reckless Driving, Theft 5th and multiple driving citations. Zouberou Issifou and Nauk Pal were both charged with Interference with Official Acts.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Larry Gross Obituary

Larry Gross, 84, of Fontanelle, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Adair County Memorial Hospital in Greenfield. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle.
FONTANELLE, IA
