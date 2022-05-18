ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versant Power Astronomy Center to host Minecraft-themed summer camp

The Versant Power Astronomy Center will host a free summer camp for youth ages 10–14 through What-If Hypothetical Implementations in Minecraft (WHIMC), a National Science Foundation-funded research project and interdisciplinary...

