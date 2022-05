UPDATE: Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the wrist and was released from a hospital, while a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen is in stable condition. Police say the suspects started shooting from a stolen Hyundai and fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz sedan. (CNN) – Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night. A woman and teenage boy are expected to be ok. The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time. The shots were fired near East...

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO