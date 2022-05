For May 1 through May 15, Wiscasset Police Department reported 278 calls for service, two motor vehicle accidents and five arrests:. May 3, Taylor Delano, 22, of Wiscasset was arrested for Operate After Habitual Offender Revocation, by Chief Larry Hesseltine. And Joshua Watkis, 45, of Alna was arrested for Operating While License Suspended or Revoked, by Hesseltine. May 5, Stuart C.S. Wyman, 31, of Boothbay was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. And May 9, Trishia Fontaine, 43, of Wiscasset was arrested for Criminal Threatening and Reckless Conduct W/ Dangerous Weapon, by Barnes. And Lhea A Sellick, 38, of Woolwich was arrested for Operation of Defective Vehicle, by Barnes.

