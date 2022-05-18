ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bookstock is back for 2022

By Amanda LeClaire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year absence, Bookstock has returned to its longtime home in Livonia’s Laurel Park Place Mall. Since its founding, the event has allowed thousands of patrons to expand their personal libraries and has raised more than $2 million for literacy programs in the region. In addition to...

Detroit Evening Report: May 19, 2022: DPSCD to spend $700 million for new schools and renovations

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Detroit Public School District will spend $700 million of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to build five new schools and reopen seven. The Detroit News reports that 64 other buildings will also get renovations such as roofing, heating and cooling. A handful of buildings will also be demolished. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the building repairs will not increase taxes for Detroiters. The district will have community engagement sessions regarding the new buildings. Vitti says the work will begin in the spring.
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan school districts reinstate mask mandates again

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as the 2021-22 school year is winding down, mask mandates are coming back in Mid-Michigan. COVID cases have been going up, but not enough to recommend “everyone” to mask up. May 18, 2022: Michigan reports 29,267 new coronavirus cases, 78 deaths over...
plymouthvoice.com

Gunshots again disrupt quiet Northville community

May 20, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Police investigation continues after reports of gunshots at Northville Township Apartments. Once again Northville Township Police are seeking public assistance to gather information regarding reports of shots being fired, an unusual happening in the normally quiet Northville community. This time police say that on Friday,...
100.7 WITL

Watch This Guy Take Down A 13 Pound BBQ Challenge In Dearborn

Joel Hansen is a food influencer and competitive eater specializing in large food adventures, food challenges, eating contests, and restaurant promotions, and recently made a stop at Noah's Smokehouse in Dearborn, Michigan in an attempt to take down and absolute gut-buster of a challenge, as he hyped himself up for the feat:
ClickOnDetroit.com

A viewer thought animal in Macomb County could be missing Detroit Zoo wallaby. We asked the zoo

The Detroit Zoo may have called off the search for its missing wallaby joey, but people in Metro Detroit still have their eyes peeled for the 5-month-old animal. A viewer from Washington Township, Margaret S., emailed ClickOnDetroit’s Cassidy Johncox on Friday morning, showing a couple of photos of an animal on the roof of a home, suggesting it could be the missing joey.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here’s How Much Home Prices Are Rising

It’s a hot housing market, but now that interest rates are inching up, many experts expect the market to cool off. Right now, it’s something of a mixed bag when it comes to home prices rising across Michigan, with some areas even seeing prices lower than a year ago but higher than a month ago.
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Cities Named the Best Places to Live in the U.S.

As a native Michigander, I might be a bit biased when it comes to thinking that this is a great state to live in. That said, Michigan towns have been topping several lists of the best places to live in America, so I think that confirms my point. Now, the...
clarkstonnews.com

Harris wins 43rd District special election

In the special election May 3 to fill the late Andrea Schroeder’s seat in the Michigan House of Representatives, Mike Harris defeated Kent Douglas, garnering 7,583 votes to Douglas’ 5,799 votes. The seat had been vacant since October 1, 2021, when Schroeder passed away at the age of...
CBS Detroit

MSP: Lockdown Initiated At Armada Elementary School

(CBS DETROIT) – School officials contacted Michigan State Police troopers and said Armada schools were going into lockdown due to a possible threat at the elementary school. MSP received the call at about 10:55 a.m. When troopers arrived at the school, they found out that the incident was related to a child custody dispute that happened three days ago. Officials say there is no danger to the students or the school, and the lockdown was precautionary. Police are continuing to investigate into the custody matter. More information will be released as officials continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
cityoftaylor.com

Update on compost pickup delays across the community

Residents should take note that the City of Taylor is working with Priority Waste to eliminate delays in curbside compost collection over the past week. Those delays started when the company experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in its workforce, and were further complicated by a very high volume of compost at curbsides throughout Taylor.
