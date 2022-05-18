Bookstock is back for 2022

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Detroit Public School District will spend $700 million of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to build five new schools and reopen seven. The Detroit News reports that 64 other buildings will also get renovations such as roofing, heating and cooling. A handful of buildings will also be demolished. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the building repairs will not increase taxes for Detroiters. The district will have community engagement sessions regarding the new buildings. Vitti says the work will begin in the spring.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO