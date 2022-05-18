ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A warm & quiet Wednesday

8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzJz1_0fiGEYwI00

Sunshine galore and light winds for our Wednesday, but the extra-warm temps are still with us as afternoon temps will reach the upper 90s again today. Gusty southwest winds return tomorrow and Friday as a cool Pacific storm moves into the northwest with rain and some snow that will stay well north of us. And the stronger warm winds will boost temps tomorrow and elevate fire weather danger. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a dip in the heat before the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weekend weather: Cool temperatures and rain bring warm weather to an end

Rain is expected to fall across the country as the week of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end.Parts of the south east will enjoy temperatures of 21C on Saturday before showers and cooler temperatures begin to set in, the Met Office has said.While the weather in the south - particularly in London - are expected to remain mild for most of the weekend, rain is expected to cover the west of Scotland on Sunday.Temperatures are set to return to the average for this time of year with it predicted to be 16C in the south west and 14C in...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Monday storms to taper off

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hampton Roads until 9pm Monday. Scattered downpours are still possible through sunset. Use caution this afternoon/evening and stay weather aware! There have been reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of the region, use some caution on the roads this evening as crews may be out […]
NORFOLK, VA
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy