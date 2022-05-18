A warm & quiet Wednesday
Sunshine galore and light winds for our Wednesday, but the extra-warm temps are still with us as afternoon temps will reach the upper 90s again today. Gusty southwest winds return tomorrow and Friday as a cool Pacific storm moves into the northwest with rain and some snow that will stay well north of us. And the stronger warm winds will boost temps tomorrow and elevate fire weather danger. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a dip in the heat before the weekend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0