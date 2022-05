Bobbie Jean (Ratcliff) Edwards, 74, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at University of Arkansas for Medical Science in Little Rock. She was born May 14, 1948 in Sparkman. She was a member of College View Baptist Church and loved arts and crafts, sewing and quilting. She made special quilts for babies each personalized for them and even made a “Crazy Quilt” for her sister-in-law. She was a social worker for the Arkansas State Department of Human Services with 29 years of service. She was awarded a special award given to only two women in the state for zero errors in a state audit.

