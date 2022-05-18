ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank not a hostage to other central banks - Jordan

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds quotes and background)

BADEN, Switzerland, May 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is not hostage to other central banks and decides its own independent monetary policy, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.

“We are not a hostage... we have an autonomous monetary policy with a focus on price stability,” Jordan told an event in Baden.

The SNB took into account international influences, but it was ultimately aiming for optimal monetary conditions for Switzerland, he said.

Other central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have started to hike rates to combat rising inflation, with the European Central Bank expected to follow.

But the SNB has so far stuck to its ultra-loose policy with the world’s lowest interest rates, Any rate rises would likely heap appreciation pressure back onto the Swiss franc, something the SNB has been keen to avoid.

Although Swiss inflation hit 2.5% in April, its highest level in 14 years and outside the SNB’s price stability target of 0 to 2%, Jordan said he expected it to decline back within the central bank’s target range.

The SNB watched inflation closely and was ready to act if inflation solidified in Switzerland, but there were no signs of a wage-price spiral in Switzerland, he said.

A slide accompanying his presentation said the SNB still needed negative interest rates and the ability to carry out foreign exchange purchases to carry out its monetary policy.

“We remain ready to intervene in currency markets when necessary,” Jordan said, sticking to the mantra of the SNB’s expansive approach. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat

HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower. Brent crude futures for July settled down $2.82, or 2.5%,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Interest Rates#Baden#The Swiss National Bank#Snb#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar strength counters weaker U.S. bond yields

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday, as an elevated dollar weighed on greenback-priced bullion and countered support from lower Treasury yields, with the metal's outlook already dulled by an aggressive Federal Reserve stance on inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,816.63 per ounce at 0047 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,814.10. * The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, as concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and rapid inflation knocked sentiment a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone. * A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, after poor U.S. housing data added to growing slowdown concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed, buoying demand for zero-yield gold. * Two U.S. central bankers say they expect the Fed to downshift to a more measured pace of policy tightening after July as it seeks to quell inflation without lifting borrowing costs so high that they send the economy into recession. * Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it. * British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, pressuring finance minister Rishi Sunak to offer more help for households and the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates despite a risk of recession. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.35 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.8% to $927.77, and palladium slipped 1% to $1,996.92. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Unemployment Rate April 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx May 1400 US Existing Home Sales April (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. * Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week. * The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. * A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. * As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises. * The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. * Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.87 per ounce, but has gained nearly 4% so far this week. * Platinum dropped 0.5% to $957.69, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,007.98. Both were set for weekly gains of about 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

UK's THG rejects bid approach from investment groups

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company THG said on Thursday it had rejected a non-binding bid of 170 pence per share from two investment groups, minutes after entrepreneur Nick Candy revealed he was mulling an offer for the firm. THG said it had received a third unsolicited, highly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy