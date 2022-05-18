Texas toddler orders 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers with mom’s phone

Parents be warned: If your toddler gets ahold of your phone, he or she could be entertaining themselves with pictures or music, but they could also be arranging a fast food banquet.

A Texas two-year-old was doing the latter, local CBS8 reported , when he ordered 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers to be delivered via DoorDash.

“My son was playing with my phone. I thought he was taking pictures, but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone,” the boy’s mother, Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, told the local CBS affiliate.

At $1.89 each, which is the price listed on DoorDash for a cheeseburger in Kingsville, where Golden lives, that comes to $58.59 before taxes.

The mother made the best of the situation, offering to give away the burgers to anyone who wanted them. She posted a picture on Facebook showing the child sitting on a table next to a pile of them, letting people know the burgers were up for grabs.

“My son was playing with my phone. I thought he was taking pictures,” Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, told a local news station. KRIS-TV

The order cost $58.59 before taxes. KRIS-TV

Golden offered to give away the burgers to anyone who wanted them. KRIS-TV

Golden suggested she take safeguards to ensure she doesn’t wind up with any surprise Happy Meals in the future.

“I guess I need to hide the app or something because DoorDash is not protected,” Golden said.