U.K.

Major royal spotted catching the Tube – even chatting with fellow commuters on the Jubilee Line

By Olivia Burke
 3 days ago
A MAJOR royal was spotted riding the Tube this week - and they even chatted with fellow commuters on the Jubilee Line.

Prince Edward proudly travelled on the brand-spanking-new aspect of the London Underground on Monday.

Prince Edward blended in with the crowd on the Jubilee Line Credit: Mirrorpix

He had joined the Queen as she celebrated the opening of the purple line, named in her honour, at Paddington Station yesterday.

The Earl of Wessex, 58, joined fellow Londoners on the new Elizabeth line after celebrating winners of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold award.

The baby of Her Majesty's brood hopped on at Green Park before sharing small talk with commuters.

He clutched a black umbrella in a bid to shield himself from the sporadic showers in the capital today while standing for his journey.

And it seems his brolly proved a talking point among travellers, as he was seen having a chat with another man holding a similar one.

Prince Edward, who is ninth in line for the throne, then bid farewell to awestruck commuters as he departed at Waterloo.

A spokesman for the Royal Family confirmed the Earl was on the underground, saying: "It’s not uncommon for him to catch the tube."

The royal proudly watched on as his mother topped up her Oyster card and bought a Tube ticket during her surprise appearance on Tuesday.

Rumours were swirling that she would do the honours of opening the new high-frequency service ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

But it was expected that Edward would be the only member of the family to mark the occasion until Her Majesty attended last minute.

However, the beaming Queen somewhat upstaged her son during the special event, dressed in a stunning springtime yellow.

She donned a Stewart Parvin double-wool crepe coat and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

But Edward was still keen to get involved and later went to the tracks to learn about the design of the new station.

The visit ended with the Prince boarding a train to Tottenham Court Road before returning to Paddington.

He spent the second half of his trip chatting with driver Carinne Spinola.

Boris Johnson, London mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also joined in the fun.

But rail staff have rained on Her Majesty's parade today, after revealing plans to stage a walkout over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

The move will bring chaos to the capital amid the four-day break in early June.

Staff who are members of the RMT Union say they'll stop working at Euston and Green Park stations on Friday, June 3.

Both stations will be key transport points for the tens of thousands of visitors heading to the city for the celebrations.

The Prime Minister also blasted workers for causing "disruption" over the historical weekend.

The Earl joined the Queen at Paddington Station for the opening yesterday Credit: PA
They walked alongside each other while enjoying a tour Credit: PA

