ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Americans care more about Depp vs. Heard trial than war, abortion, inflation

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apc6K_0fiGDo4p00

Americans are grappling with soaring inflation , the ongoing pandemic and the likely overturn of Roe v. Wade — but they are interested in one issue above all else.

The blockbuster defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently generating more social media engagement than any other topic, according to data from NewsWhip .

The data firm claims that the captivating courtroom drama has garnered an average of 508 social media interactions — ie. likes, comments and shares — for each published article over the past month.

That is almost five times as much engagement as articles pertaining to abortion (141 social media interactions) and more than 10 times as much engagement as articles about COVID-19 (44 social media interactions).

“Hands down it’s a record-setter for us,” Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime network, told Axios of the trial on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Gszj_0fiGDo4p00
Data from NewsWhip shows social media interactions about the trial have dwarfed all other topics in the past month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEOSm_0fiGDo4p00
Trial of the decade: The captivating courtroom drama has garnered an average of 508 social media interactions — ie. likes, comments and shares — for each published article over the past month.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, people across the country claim to be concerned about the rising costs of goods and services, but articles about inflation only garner an average of 70 likes, comments and shares.

The war in Ukraine doesn’t captivate Americans much more, with articles on the conflict only managing to attract 91 social media interactions on average.

Even polarizing President Joe Biden doesn’t come close to attracting the same level of interest that Depp and Heard do. Published stories about the commander in chief receive an average of 170 interactions on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6iyc_0fiGDo4p00
Data shows that, in the past month, there have been four times as many Google searches for Amber Heard’s name than for abortion or the Supreme Court.
AP

And while hundreds of thousands of people took part in pro-choice rallies across the country after the leak of a Supreme Court draft that could strike down Roe v. Wade, data shows millions more Americans care more about Amber Heard — at least online.

In the past month, there have been four times as many Google searches for Heard’s name than for abortion or the Supreme Court, Axios reported.

The only other public figure who has come close to attracting the same level of social media interest as Heard in the past month is her former flame, Elon Musk.

Google searches for the billionaire are up in recent weeks after his Twitter buyout , but Heard’s name is still searched twice as much as Musk’s, NewsWhip reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqTXW_0fiGDo4p00
The only other public figure who has come close to attracting the same level of interest as Amber Heard in the past month is her former flame, Elon Musk.
dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Many people are consuming the Depp v. Heard trial through social media, with millions watching takes and highlights published on TikTok. Videos with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnny have been viewed a staggering 8.3 billion times on that site.

Others are also tuning in on YouTube, with Law&Crime’s Rachel Stockman telling Axios: “Consumption has changed for trials like this. We’re seeing 10 to 15 times the number of viewers for this trial than we normally do across platforms, but most specifically in YouTube.”

“We’re [also] seeing bigger and bigger audiences on Twitch,” she added.

It’s possible that Americans are using the juicy legal proceedings between Depp and Heard as a distraction from an onslaught of bad news.

Stories about inflation, the war in Ukraine and the likely restriction of abortion rights come as the country continues to suffer from COVID fatigue more than two years into the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAhRu_0fiGDo4p00
People across the country were glued to their screens as Heard took the stand to be cross-examined by Depp’s lawyer on Tuesday.
REUTERS

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard resumed in Virginia on Monday after a weeklong hiatus.

People across the country were glued to their screens as Heard took the stand to be cross-examined by Depp’s lawyer .

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that the “Aquaman” star wrote, in which she said she was a victim of sexual violence. She did not specifically name Depp in the article, but it was written after Heard filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband in 2016 over abuse allegations.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages. Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Depp
Person
Amber Heard
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Americans#Inflation#Newswhip#Law Crime#Getty Images
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy