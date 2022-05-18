ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

By Caroline Igo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you...

Comments / 44

California chick143
3d ago

ummm does these vitamins really really really really work because I already take vitamin D3 and vitamin C Daily

Reply(3)
12
Charlotte Lukens
2d ago

I had covid in January and shortly after I started losing my hair. Drs all say that's a side effect of covid. several of my friends have lost their hair too. Mine has now slowed down.

Reply(2)
5
Carol Kvande
2d ago

Nope , nothing works like it should. Nothing I’ve wasted so much money trying different things

Reply(2)
5
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Hair Supplement You Should Be Taking To Boost Radiance, Growth, And Shine

One of the struggles we can all probably relate to is taking care of our hair. Usually, this process requires incorporating certain habits into our lifestyle so that we can keep our strands strong and healthy. Following a nutritious diet is always a good idea, but sometimes, it’s just not enough. Every once in a while, there may be a need for supplementation.
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Well+Good

Drinking Just One Cup of This Beverage Daily Helps Ensure Your Bones and Brain Stay Strong as You Age

If you grew up in the '90s, you probably can't hear "bone health" and not think of those Got Milk? ads. And while it's true that the calcium found in milk is an important building block for bones, it's not the only thing that's important when it comes to bone health. Plus, milk isn't necessarily the optimal way to consume calcium; vegetables like kale, bok choy, and broccoli all have higher rates of calcium absorption. If you want to sip on something good for your bones, put the kettle on and brew yourself a cup (or four) of tea.
