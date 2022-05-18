ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont Ignores Veto Calls, Signs Employer Gag Order

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ned Lamont signed a controversial bill May 17 widely regarded as an unconstitutional attempt to restrict workplace communications and an infringement on employer free speech rights. The governor ignored veto calls from more than 50 employers and business organizations. In a May 2 letter to Lamont, those businesses...

Will
1d ago

vote red. do not give these people anymore power. this is just the beginning they win again it's all over

Kathleen Palmer
1d ago

if you put him in. you will paying tolls and taxes . he didn't even win the election he lost at 8 pm. but between 8 and ten pm in New haven and bridgeport. he bused in people , gave out pizza. one person said even money was exchanged, and even made voters right there. isn't funny democrats need extensions to win.

JoJo Smith
1d ago

walk out of a mandatory meeting at my work...considered willful misconduct...you are fired and NO UNEMPLOYMENT for you...already happened twice and employer won...just make it a policy thar walking out of a mandatory meeting is a fireable offense and consistently enforce the rule

