Lamont Ignores Veto Calls, Signs Employer Gag Order

(Above) Matt Stone (@sunrisekayakfishing) proudly holds a recent Connecticut striper. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out whenever he can, and while we’re not in full spring-run mode, things are shaping up nicely. There is a nice slug of striped bass throughout the river mouths, but they have been finicky on most trips. You can generally find them on your electronics, and if they are not willing to hit a larger topwater offering or swimming plug, be ready to downsize to a smaller offering. The lower river flats should warm up quite a bit this weekend, so the fishing should get progressively better. A nice slug of aggressive bluefish have also entered the mix over the past few days, so it appears we’re close to things blowing wide open.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO