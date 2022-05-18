ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelyne review: Emmy Rossum shines in a loopy love letter to an L.A. legend

By Kristen Baldwin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision simply can't stop telling us the truth. So far this year, we've seen shows about the shameless (Anna Delvey, Joe Exotic), the infamous (Elizabeth Holmes, Adam Neumann, Travis Kalanick), the murderous (Candy Montgomery, Pam Hupp), and the unscrupulous (Michelle Carter). Now comes Peacock's Angelyne, which spotlights a figure fully nebulous:...

Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

'Angelyne' dresses up Emmy Rossum in a two-dimensional look at the 'billboard queen'

(CNN) — "Angelyne" approximates its subject in the wrong ways: It's big, attention-getting and has all the depth of a billboard. Emmy Rossum stars and produced this limited series, which doesn't profess to be truth but rather a facsimile of it. In a year that's already given the world the superior "Pam & Tommy," consider this evidence that impressive makeup alone isn't enough.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
