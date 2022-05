This story is sponsored by Visit Cedar City. Southern Utah is a well-known destination for scenic adventure, and Cedar City is no exception. Home to a vibrant art scene, live theater, and outdoor recreation in astonishing proximity to stunning natural wonders, it's easy to make the most out of your visit. Whether you're here for a weekend getaway or just an afternoon, there's always something wonderful waiting around the next bend.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO