It’s no secret that Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, 34, is at the top of his game. But behind every athlete is a mother, and Steph’s mother Sonya Curry, 55, is known for her unfailing support of her famous son. Born Sonya Alice Adams, the mother of three is also a Montessori school administrator, a former athlete herself, and is the former wife of Steph’s father, Dell Curry. Here’s everything you should know about the remarkable Sonya Curry.

