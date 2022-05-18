ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Lives on the line: Working Wyo’s first statewide suicide prevention hotline

By Wyofile
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER — As office workers across the city prepare to head home, the telephone operators at the Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Casper are just settling into their shifts — checking systems to ensure calls aren’t dropped, brushing up on training materials and reviewing calls from the past...

Obituaries: Dowell, Baalhorn

Betsy passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 12, 2022. She was born and raised in Kansas City North and graduated from NKC Highschool and from Stephens College. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and later married and moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she had two sons who were the loves of her life.
Game & Fish to reopen Jessica’s Pond public access near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two public access areas at Jessica’s Pond will reopen on May 21. According to a release from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, the area just outside of Casper located near the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery was closed to construct a barrier to prevent the introduction of New Zealand Mudsnails into the hatchery. The snails are an aquatic invasive species that was discovered in the river several years ago, said the release.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Washington Square building could become home for single mothers

GREEN RIVER — On December 26, 2019, the Green River community nearly lost a historical landmark when the Washington Square building went up in flames. Now, two years and five months later, a future has been outlined for the building. Debra Moerke, a Casper resident, has announced her plans...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Casper PD Incident Report log (5/19/22–5/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Kasztner, Lucous, Cardwell

Norbert Hans Jorge “Norby” Kasztner: 1953 – 2022. Norbert Hans Jorge Kasztner, 68, of Casper, died May 15, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions after complications from a lifelong battle with type-1 diabetes. He was born on August 22, 1953 to Gyula and Nelly Kasztner in...
CASPER, WY
Snake River Bridge project earns WYDOT Environmental Excellence Award

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation was awarded the 2022 Environmental Excellence Award by the Federal Highway Administration. WYDOT won this award in the category of Ecosystems, Habitats, and Wildlife for its efforts in the Snake River Bridge reconstruction and wildlife crossing integration project. This is...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Obituaries: Donelan, Guseman, Villegas

John Wesley Donelan, 47, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming with his family by his side. John was born July 2, 1974 in Laramie, Wyoming to Jerry and Janet Donelan. John graduated from Saratoga High School in 1992 and received a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1997, where he also played football as a defensive end. John married Angie Anselmi on March 31, 2000 in Pinedale, Wyoming. John was blessed to gain a stepson, Luke McConville, and had two children, Beau and Ruby.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (5/10/22–5/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from May 10 through May 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Obituary: James (Jim) Wilson Curry

May 7, 1947 – May 11, 2022 (age 75) James (Jim) Wilson Curry of Casper, Wyoming passed away on May 11, 2022 after a valiant battle with Myeloid Sarcoma cancer. Jim was born on May 7, 1947 to Jack and Kay Curry of Rock River, Wyoming. He spent his youth on the Wyoming range, ranching with his family. Jim was a reluctant rancher, but a true cowboy to his core, nonetheless. He lived the cowboy code starting from an early age, and it was a defining characteristic that stayed with Jim until his death. A stand-out athlete at Rock River High School, Jim was a devoted supporter of sports his entire life. He competed in both basketball and track in high school, but grew to love playing golf above all. While he loved being on the golf course, watching his children and grandchildren compete in their chosen activities brought Jim immeasurable joy.
CASPER, WY
Chance of snowy, windy Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Cool, wet conditions will linger through Casper and much of Wyoming through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. A chance of rain and snow is expected on Friday morning, with chances of mainly rain after 2 p.m. The high will hit around 46 degrees, and wind gusts up to 29 mph are likely.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash near Kemmerer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died after a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Tuesday afternoon. Lyman resident Joel Scott Reimer, 53, died in the rollover on U.S. Highway 189 near Kemmerer, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. Reimer had been driving north along the highway in a GMC Jimmy when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a mile post 32 sign before heading into a ditch, according to the WHP.
KEMMERER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (5/19/22–5/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

