ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

How to help your kids have the best Maine summer

WMTW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine — As summer approaches, there are new things that parents of young children need to keep in mind. Emily Murray, founder of Birth Roots in Portland, says you really need to think about how to protect your child from the...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Parts of Maine Could See Heat That Breaks Records Dating Back Over a Century

While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Society
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
amjamboafrica.com

Racism in Maine: Equity progressing, but slowly

Larissa Malone thinks she came to Maine at a good time. Two years ago, she began working for University of Southern Maine as an Assistant Professor of Teacher Education. That was in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, and during the Black Lives Matter protests. At the time, two key organizations stepped up their support for educators of color – USM’s association for faculty and staff of color, and the Maine Education Association’s new committee for educators of color. But even with these in place, she still experienced the isolation that exists for a woman of color in the whitest U.S. state. However, she was pleased to note the new awareness.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is This Tree at the Hannaford in Biddeford, Maine the New Auburn Walmart Pole?

The parking lot pole at the Walmart in Auburn, Maine is infamous. If you're from Maine, frequently visit Maine, just moved to Maine or even know people in Maine, then odds are you're very familiar with the legend of the infamous pole in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn. No matter what the head cheeses at Walmart do and no matter what color they paint the pole, it's like there's some outer space gravitational pull that vehicles can't fight off and they're immediately sucked into the pole.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

A guide to your rights as a renter in Maine

(BDN) -- While Maine is a large rural state that has historically held the highest homeowner rate in the region, hundreds of thousands of homes continue to be occupied by renters, especially in the state’s largest cities. In Portland, 55 percent of units are renter-occupied, the highest number in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Birth Roots
NEWS CENTER Maine

Historic Maine house will be saved, maybe just in time

PITTSTON, Maine — The foundation is falling in. The siding around the front door is breaking, falling off, and revealing gaps underneath. Windowpanes are missing. Even the Historic Site sign is leaning over. The Colburn House needs saving. The house, once with a stunning view of the Kennebec River,...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Want to Get Lobster Baked With the Maine Cabin Masters?

You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. However, this time it's not a build. This one is a little bit more on the leisurely side. How cool is this? Maine's popular builders will be hosting a lobster bake series at The Woodshed in Manchester to celebrate, well, all things Maine Cabin Masters. The dates are July 10, August 21, and September 11. They will all be held at the Manchester establishment. The Woodshed was an easy venue choice for the Masters, considering they run it at their official headquarters, the Kennebec Cabinet Company.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rockland home listed on Craigslist for $1

ROCKLAND, Maine — These days, a lot of people are talking about the housing market. High demand and low inventory are sending prices sky high. But what if you could buy a house for just $1? In Rockland, you can. One home is currently listed on Craigslist currently for $1... but the waterfront property it sits on is not included.
ROCKLAND, ME
Z107.3

Could Maine Begin A Continent-Wide Poisonous Caterpillar Problem?

While Maine has suffered the problem of infestation of browntail moth caterpillars since the early 1900s, the recent explosion of their presence has become considerably worrisome here in the State of Maine. The insects carry poisonous hairs that travel invisibly in the air and cause poison-ivy-like rashes on the skin and can cause respiratory issues as well.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

A ‘New’ Beachfront Tiki Bar Opening in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

7For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Spend a Day Floating Down This River in Maine for Only $25

The temperatures are heating up, and that means we'll all be looking for different ways to cool off without breaking a sweat. One of the great ways to do that in Maine is by river tubing. Everyone and their mother knows about tubing down the Saco river. In fact, everyone and their mother are probably planning their Saco trip right now. But, there are other rivers in Maine to float on that are far less busy and still offer the same peaceful relaxation as the Saco.
wabi.tv

Communities in Maine, New Jersey grieve tragic loss of Levi Caverly of Union

UNION, Maine (WABI) - Hurt and shock are very real. Those are the words of a Union father grieving with his family over the loss of their son, 18-year-old Levi Caverly.We’re learning more about the tragic accident earlier this week when he died on a beach in New Jersey from some of the community members who live there.
UNION, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy