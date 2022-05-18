ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Leaving Hulu in May 2022

By Alyse Wax
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is upon us. The sun is out, the days are warm. We know you want to go hang out at the beach, play in the park, or just be outside. But let's be honest: too much sun is dangerous. Between sun stroke and skin cancer, you may want to stay...

Collider

What to Watch This Weekend: May 20-22 2022

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Oscar winners J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek star in the new fantasy drama series Night Sky on Amazon Prime. If you’re looking for laughs, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut for the show’s Season 47 finale and Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, and Max Greenfield star in the Hulu romcom The Valet. And make room for some animated shenanigans as new episodes of Beanie Feldstein’s Harriet the Spy are set to premiere on AppleTV+ along with the Disney+ original movie Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.
Collider

7 Most Devastating Episodes From Crime TV Shows

The idea that "crime doesn't pay" has become something of a cliché in the world of film and TV. For decades upon decades now, entertainment has reinforced this idea, again and again in crime-related entertainment. This makes it all the more surprising that the writers and filmmakers of the world are still finding new, shocking ways to drive the basic concept home.
Collider

7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in May 2022

The weather might be getting warmer as we gear up for outdoor activities to resume, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a quiet night at home watching a movie or two. And you're in luck; between recent releases and beloved classics, the films leaving Netflix this month make for a nice mix of genres. From a quirky comedy, to an 80s classic, to a pair of horror films, there's sure to be something to satisfy most cinematic cravings.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Collider

11 Non-Horror Movies That Will Disturb You

Are you not a horror fan, but - nevertheless - love to be shaken? Do you want to watch some movies that keep awake at night, beyond the reaches of bloodlust and jump scares? Well, we've got just the list for you. This list has 11 stunning feats of cinema that aren't within your typical parameters of ghouls, ghosts, and gore – but they will undoubtedly crawl under your skin and stay there. Covering anything from abducted children to drug abuse, from sexism to giant arachnids – we've got you covered. Of course, proceed with caution, as there will be major spoilers ahead. (Also, if you're a Jake Gyllenhaal fan, you're gonna really appreciate this one.)
Collider

10 Anime That Ended Too Soon

Anime fans have known for years to "not hold their breath" when it comes to their favorite shows continuing. Unlike American shows or cartoons, anime rarely go beyond 26 episodes, and if they do, it's usually a lengthy run. This is due to different production cycles compared to North America, but it can also cause shows to be left feeling incomplete.
Hello Magazine

Your daily horoscope Saturday May 21, 2022

To understand the world you must first understand yourself. There's so much more to your story than your Sun-sign. A full horoscope reading based on your birth details will give you the whole picture... and may just change your life. Download yours now!. Your Weekly Horoscope: You might start to...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Collider

How to Watch 'The Ipcress File': Where to Stream the British Spy Drama

Cold War spy thrillers are still some of the most tense and engaging movies and shows out there. The Ipcress File, a new series based on the 1963 novel The IPCRESS File by Len Deighton, has all that tension and those icy cool 60s vibes delivered in a slick modern package. Originally developed by ITV, AMC acquired the rights to bring the series to viewers in the US and Canada.
Collider

How to Watch 'Emergency': Is the Comedy Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

What happens when three boys, who happen to be people of color, find an unconscious Caucasian in their living room with no idea who she is and how she got there? The answer is simple. They begin to fear for their lives because even though they are innocent, the police may not believe their innocence. This is what happens to Sean, Kunle, and Carlos in the new comedy satire, Emergency.
Collider

6 Holiday Horror Movies That Don't Take Place On Christmas

When it comes to holiday horror movies, Christmas-themed horror movies often come to mind. Christmas is a perfect holiday for a horror movie because the joy of Christmas is a great contrast to the dread of horror. Gremlins, Krampus, and Black Christmas are three popular Christmas horror movies, to name a few.
Collider

10 Canon Storylines From 'Supernatural' We Could See On 'The Winchesters'

As the longest-running sci-fi/fantasy series in American television history, Supernatural quickly became a show about family just as much as the monsters of the week. The central Winchester family has had an integral history within the show, so it’s fitting that any prequel to the original had a focus on the Winchester parents, John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly).
Collider

How 'Hold Your Fire' Demythologizes the Way Hollywood Movies Depict Police Standoffs

One of the most recurring situations depicted on the big screen, that is essentially a subgenre in itself, is the police standoff. We've seen them in films like the classic Die Hard all the way to the more recent 892 and Ambulance. Such representations are geared towards being tense and thrilling with a sense of constant danger hanging just around every corner. It is all about the ratcheting up of the drama where we are rooting for one side to “win” in a struggle of wills. Hostages are taken, negotiation takes place, and, more often than not, it all ends up breaking down into chaos. Nuance is completely stripped away as the action and suspense is made paramount, losing sight of the people along the way. These are enjoyable movies as they draw us into a heightened emotional situation and leave us with a feeling that, even when people die, this is just the way these things go. Not only does this not challenge us as an audience, but it can give a false impression of what the reality of these situations like this can be. It is a form of myth-making that leaves a lasting impression in our collective consciousness.
Collider

7 Famous Actors You Didn’t Realize Were In The Harry Potter Franchise

Though the Fantastic Beasts franchise is facing an uncertain future, given how Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore has underperformed at the box office, the Harry Potter franchise remains as popular and beloved as ever. The eight-film franchise turned Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint into household names, but they are not the only people to have benefited from the exposure of Hogwarts.
Collider

'Barry' Season 3: What Sally's Pressure-Cooker Moment in Episode 4 Says About Her Journey

The critically acclaimed HBO series Barry, which is now in its third season, continues to keep us on the edge of our seats every Sunday night. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the Emmy-winning crime (dark) comedy follows Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a Midwestern Marine-turned-hitman who develops an interest in acting while on a job to kill an acting student. The acting world that Barry accidentally steps into (and subsequently falls in love with) is poised to be the lighter fare in a show that involves a Chechen mob, drugs, and bloody shootouts. But it’s the theatrical side of Barry’s life that contains some of the most intense, brutal, and vulnerable moments of the series (even when they aren’t performing Shakespeare).
Collider

10 'Dungeons & Dragons' Adventures That Deserve To Be Television Shows (Besides 'Critical Role')

With the announcement that a D&D-related film called Honor Among Thieves will be launched later this year, ‘Dungeons & Dragons' fans are getting excited—and a bit skeptical. Can a film really take the parts of D&D that make it so good and make it better through the screen? Can one movie really shed a light on a tabletop RPG so popular it’s still going over 40 years later? The failure of similar game-to-film adaptations seems to take the wind out of this one’s sails before it’s even released a trailer. The all-star cast, at least, seems to indicate that if it fails it won’t be because no one cared.
