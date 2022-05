Brian Nuzzo showed up early to work one March morning, a decision that cost him his job as Starbucks shift supervisor and a ban from the coffee chain. Unlike three other employees, who are called partners at Starbucks, he did not call in sick that day. To get a jump on planning around the absences, he entered the store on his own, against Starbucks policy. The rule is in place for security reasons, Starbucks officials say.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO