Exclusive: 'The Good Neighbor' Trailer Reveals a Heart-Stopping Crime Thriller

By Matt Villei
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollider can exclusively reveal the brand-new poster and trailer of The Good Neighbor, the psychological thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings, The Tudors, Bend It Like Beckham), Luke Kleintank (The Man In The High Castle, Crown Vic), Eloise Smyth (Harlots, The Frankenstein Chronicles) and Bruce Davison (Willard, X-Men). The film is...

The Daily South

Watch the Heart-Pounding Second Trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing

The second trailer for Reese Witherspoon's highly anticipated adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing is here in all its lush and moody glory!. Just when we'd finally started to recover from the breathtaking first trailer, Sony Pictures Entertainment released another captivating look at the upcoming film, set to premiere this summer.
Floor8

Val Kilmer 'begged' to be included in the Top Gun sequel

Val Kilmer has revealed he "begged" to be in the Top Gun sequel, a request that was fulfilled thanks to a recreation of his voice using AI technology. The 62-year-old actor’s big break arrived when he portrayed the cocky antagonist Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in the 1986 hit action movie. And while it only made sense to get him back for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, the star struggled to convince producers to give him the role.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
wonderwall.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director explains why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan weren't asked back for the sequel, plus more news

Here's why the main female stars of 'Top Gun' don't appear in the new sequel. In the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," both Tom Cruise, 59, and Val Kilmer, 62, reprise their roles from the original "Top Gun." But the main female characters from the 1986 blockbuster — Maverick's love interest, brilliant and gorgeous flight instructor Charlie (Kelly McGillis, 64), and Goose's wife, Carole (Meg Ryan, 62) — were not asked to return for the sequel. Speaking to "Insider" this month, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski said that's simply because "those weren't stories that we were throwing around." The new film sees Maverick training his late pal Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Joseph explained. "It was important to introduce some new characters." The director's response echoes comments Tom made at the May 6 premiere when he said the two movies had to feel like "chapters" that are connected without making the sequel into "something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world." There may be another factor in play, though. The main "new characters" who show up on the promo posters alongside Tom and Val are primarily pilots-in-training played by actors 40 or younger. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 about not being asked back for the sequel, Kelly McGillis said, among other things: "I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole [famous love] scene is about." For what it's worth, 59-year-old Tom aka-Maverick's love interest, Penny, is played in the sequel by Jennifer Connelly. At 51, Jennifer's still eight years younger than Tom — but as Express recently reported, she's also his "first romantic co-star over the age of 50." "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
Popculture

Tom Cruise Calls 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene With Val Kilmer 'Very Special'

Tom Cruise had nothing but glowing praise for Val Kilmer as the two Top Gun co-stars reunite for the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Reprising their roles as Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the film, which premieres in theaters May 27, was a very special experience for Cruise, the actor told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's red carpet premiere.
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
