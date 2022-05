I just saw that another business (a dessert shop) was closing after a very short time in business in Hub City. It's a shame not everyone's dreams come true. So what do I know about running a business in the Hub City? Well, I run one that's going into its 15th year, and I ran another that I sold off after a year to pursue another business elsewhere. More than that, I've worked with hundreds, if not thousands of businesses as part of my job. Some of these things are pretty universal, and some are somewhat unique to Lubbock.

