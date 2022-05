Search online for “Didcot dodge”. Actually to save you the trouble, I’ve already done just that. It should lead to an article from 2018 with the headline “Trains are slowly getting better, but rail fares remain a shambles”.It begins: “Don’t like the £105 peak fare from Bristol to London? Our absurd pricing system allows you to save £43 by deploying the Didcot Dodge.”As you might predict, the shambles continues – with the saving for “splitting a ticket” increased by a pound. If you are unaware of the technique, all you do is buy one ticket from Bristol to Didcot Parkway...

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO