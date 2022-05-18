ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles, CB James Bradberry reach 1-year deal

 3 days ago

Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

The Eagles did not divulge financial terms of the deal, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $10 million.

Bradberry was released in a cost-cutting move by the NFC East rival New York Giants on May 9. The Giants were unable to find a trade partner for Bradberry, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Giants in March 2020.

Bradberry, 28, likely will be paired opposite four-time Pro Bowl selection Darius Slay in Philadelphia.

Bradberry recorded a career-high four interceptions in 17 games (16 starts) in 2021 for the Giants. He had also had 17 passes defensed to go with two fumble recoveries.

He made the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season.

Bradberry has 15 career interceptions and 82 passes defensed in 92 career games (91 starts) for the Carolina Panthers (2016-19) and Giants. The Panthers selected Bradberry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

