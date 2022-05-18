ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Mother Of Boy Struck By Motorcycle In West Babylon Wants More Charges, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
A motorcyclist has been hit with an extra charge after striking a child playing basketball when the mother produces a video of the incident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A motorcyclist has been charged after striking an 11-year-old Long Island boy playing basketball and the boy's mother wants more charges added.

The incident took place in West Babylon around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

According to the Suffolk County Police, officers responded to a crash where a motorcyclist struck an 11-year-old boy on Bond Street in West Babylon.

The motorcyclist, Dylan Besser, age 19, and the child were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The child suffered a concussion, scrapes, and bruises, officials said.

The responding officer issued Besser vehicle and traffic violations and impounded his motorcycle, police said.

The following day, the mother of the child provided video of the crash to the First Precinct and less than three hours later, Besser was issued a field appearance ticket for reckless endangerment, police said.

The mother of the child is reportedly demanding that additional charges be filed, but Suffolk Police said the law "does not support additional charges against the driver at this time."

Daily Voice

Centereach Man Admits To Murdering Wife Over Extramarital Affair, DA Says

The husband of a Long Island mother of four admitted to murdering his wife and wrapping her body in garbage bags after stabbing her dozens of times. Centereach resident Marcello Molinari, age 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after his wife was found stabbed and wrapped in garbage bags and duct tape in the Pine Barrens of Middle Island in December 2021.
CENTEREACH, NY
