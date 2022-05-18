ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenville, NY

Five Charged After Fight Breaks Out At Cinco De Mayo Event In Hudson Valley

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Five people were charged following a large fight that broke out during a Cinco de Mayo event in the Hudson Valley.

Authorities in Ulster County have concluded the investigation into the fight that broke out on Canal Street in Ellenville on Thursday, May 5, according to an announcement from Village of Ellenville Police Department on Monday, May 16.

Police previously reported that a fight had broken out at Gaby's Cafe and then spilled out onto the streets. Three people suffered injuries during the incident, police said.

Police said the following people, all from Ulster County, were arrested and charged with second-degree riot:

  • Joseph Logan, age 31, of Ellenville
  • Luis Santiago, age 33, of Ellenville
  • Joshua Morales, age 32, of Napanoch
  • Jason Martire, age 34, of Napanoch
  • Kevin Ramos, age 32, of Napanoch

Authorities are still searching for two other suspects, police said.

Police said some of the suspects, along with others involved in the incident, were issued no trespass orders that prohibit them from entering the premises of Gaby's Cafe.

