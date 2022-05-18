MTS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOSCOW (AP) _ Mobile TeleSystems OAO (MBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $44.9 million.

The Moscow-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

_____

