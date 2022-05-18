Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro Set for Tony Goldwyn Comedy Drama ‘Inappropriate Behavior,’ Mister Smith Entertainment Launch Sales in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Bobby Cannavale is set to star in comedy drama “Inappropriate Behavior” from “Conviction” director Tony Goldwyn. Robert De Niro has also joined the cast in a major supporting role.

The feature is set to shoot in the U.S. this August. Mister Smith Entertainment will launch international sales this week while CAA Media Finance is handling North American sales.

“Inappropriate Behavior,” which was written by Tony Spiridakis, will see Cannavale play an erstwhile late-night comedy writer called Max Brandel who blows up his successful career — and marriage — to become a somewhat less successful stand-up comic. Moving in with his father Stan (De Niro), a gifted but eccentric chef turned doorman, and at loggerheads with his ex-wife and her new partner over how to deal with their 9-year-old son Ezra’s Asperger’s, Brandel decides the solution is to kidnap Ezra and take him on a trek across the country. The result is honest, hilarious and heart-warming.

Spiridakis was inspired by his connection with his own son, who is neurodiverse, to write the feature about a unique father-son relationship.

Goldwyn produces the film alongside Spiridakis, Howard Rosenman and Lois Robbins.

“The development of this film has been a deeply personal journey,” the producers said. “We are so proud to bring Tony’s hilarious and emotional screenplay to life and have embarked on a search for a brilliant young actor on the Autism spectrum to play Ezra.”

Mister Smith Entertainment’s David Garrett added: “This is a very poignant and joyous story written by someone whose characters give neurodiversity both agency and a voice – and a very funny one at that.”