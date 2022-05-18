ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

Deer in Walworth County tests positive for deadly disease

A white-tailed deer at a Walworth County hobby farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Officials with the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the results.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, CWD is a deadly neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. Its caused by an infections protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain.

Testing for the disease is typically only done after the deer has died.

The entire hobby farm and its herd are now under quarantine while the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection conduct an investigation.

